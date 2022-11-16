The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22

Wednesday, Nov. 16Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park
This seasonal shopping event is celebrating 45 years of charity this year. And sure, we could list this on the three days (Thursday through Saturday) when the admission is $20, but Wednesday is Premiere Shopping Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Fair Park Automobile Building. That means early and best access to around 200 merchants for just $125. It’s a bargain when it means knocking out the entire gift list, snagging a photo with Santa and supporting 12 deserving charities in one go. Charities include Cafe Momentum, Dallas CASA, Make-A-Wish, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and more. Find the complete list, full schedule and ticket options online.
Thursday, Nov. 17Holiday Cookie Decorating at American Girl Galleria
The best thing about decorating cookies at American Girl Galleria Dallas (13464 Dallas Parkway) is that you can do it with the adorable “assistance” of your own Corinne, Claudie, Maritza or Kira. Or your kid can, we mean. Cookie creatives can dive into frosting and sprinkles at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, for just $13 and even get a take-home box to decorate with stickers. Parents, you can reserve a spot, too, or just observe from nearby (read that as: shop with clues from the little one but without them seeing you). Reserve spots online (there’s another session in December if spots fill up for this one!).
Oh, she of the double-buttered toast. Nigella Lawson is the chef we all like to imagine ourselves to be in our home kitchens — graceful, instinctual, smart, and somehow even more attractive wearing potholders. Lawson is gracing us with her delicious perspective at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at An Evening with Nigella Lawson. It's at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). In conversation with Jane McGarry, Lawson will discuss her latest book, a blend of recipes and essays titled Cook, Eat, Repeat. Tickets, $35–$60, are available online.
Friday, Nov. 18Big Sexy Texas at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater
If there were ever a time to poke fun at messy-ass Texas, it’s now. And Stomping Ground Comedy Theater (1350 Manufacturing St.) knows it and feels the potential for stress release. So join host Lilli Lopez at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, for a variety show that takes Texas by the ol’ Panhandle. You’ll also get stand-up from Emily Grefer and Vinnie Corrales, plus an appearance from Stomping Ground’s own Lindsay Goldapp. Big Sexy Texas is rated M for “mature.” Tickets are available online ($12) or at the door ($15).
Pegasus Contemporary Ballet's Fall Into Dance at Latino Cultural Center
The ballet company with wings is known for getting the audience involved with interactive performances, and Fall Into Dance this Friday and Saturday at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.) offers up a real look behind the curtain. Set in the new black box theater, the shows — 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday — offer two world premiere works as well as moderated conversations with the choreographers. There’s also a free master class available to Saturday ticketholders. Tickets, starting at $39.55, are available online.
The 1954 film version of White Christmas is, without a doubt, a classic. And the 2008 stage adaptation is right behind it. Family Music Theatre brings Irving Berlin’s Columbia Inn to Dallas with a live musical production, complete with orchestra and perfect for all ages at New Vida Center (3727 W. Kiest Blvd.). See it 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday this weekend, and back again Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 10. Tickets are $20, available online or at the door.
Saturday, Nov. 19
They’re calling it “eatertainment,” but we won’t hold that against them. Villa Azur (in the W Hotel Dallas) is celebrating its first anniversary of serving up South of France-inspired dishes from executive chef Carlos Torres and chef Yia Medina. Enjoy the Mediterranean fare along with live music from saxophonist Davi Sax and DJ Stephan straight from Villa Azur Miami, and beautiful dancers. Don all white for the celebrations from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, but not before you make reservations on OpenTable.
BRAVO! Gala for ATTPAC at the Winspear
This is a fancy one, for fancy dress, a fancy time, and, yes, requiring some big bucks. But the BRAVO! Gala supports the AT&T Performing Arts Center and makes it possible for all of us theater, dance and music fans to see all the great shows during the year. Local artists and resident companies perform throughout Saturday night starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.), with a formal seated dinner at 8 p.m. But the real gem of the evening is the headliner, Tony Award-winning actress Joaquina Kalukango. Single tickets are $1,200, and tables are available, online.
We’re suckers for a great song swap, and there’s a don’t-miss one hitting Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St., Lewisville) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The Traveling Red River Songwriters include Drew Kennedy, the prolific Walt Wilkins, who has more than 100 of his songs recorded by other artists, and Susan Gibson, known for writing The Chicks’ hit “Wide Open Spaces.” With more than 25 albums between them, these artists have plenty of tunes and stories to trade. Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available online.
Keith Carter & Earlie Hudnall, Jr. at PDNB Galllery
PDNB Gallery (150 Manufacturing St.) is celebrating some big wins for its artists this week. With the opening of two solo exhibitions, the public is invited to stand and view the photographs on the walls and to join in the applause for two artists. Keith Carter releases his new book, Ghostlight (documenting The Big Thicket National Preserve), and Earlie Hudnall Jr. receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Houston’s Art League, a well-deserved honor for his documentation of the African American communities of Houston. In addition, this Saturday, Nov. 19, is an especially good time to visit because at 4 p.m. visitors can attend an artist conversation between Carter and Hudnall, followed by an opening reception for the exhibitions from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both exhibitions hang through February 11, 2023. Find out more on PDNB’s website.
Sunday, Nov. 20
It’s time to start thinking about sending holiday cards, but do your cards really represent you? They can this year if you reserve a spot in Kim Cadmus Owens’ printmaking class, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Oil & Cotton (817 W. Davis St.). Learn to design and plan, then carve your design into a block before printing your own single-color cards. Each attendee will get a set of 10 folding cards with envelopes, but you don’t have to stop there, because you get to take your block home. Print additional cards, wrapping paper and more once you’re home, and ditch the boxed stuff you always buy. The class is $150 and includes supplies to use and borrow during the workshop. Pro tip: If you want to purchase additional supplies for home, the shop can hook you up when you register online, or you can just talk about what you’ll need in the shop. Register quickly online; spots fill up fast!
Monday, Nov. 21
There’s entirely too much to tell you about Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco at Riders Field (7300 Roughriders Trail), but let’s start by saying that the holiday light and amusement parks are officially in full effect. Radiance! is a walk-through attraction with 3 million lights, so get the cameras ready. Connected to it (and, yep, that means one ticket for both unless you opt for lights-only) is Frozen, which is a holiday-themed carnival that uses real snow for many of its attractions. Build a snowman, fly down a slippery snow slide in an ice tube, ride a bucking reindeer, ice skate and more. Prices vary depending on activity, so bundles are available and recommended, but things can be added at the spur of the moment. Hours vary depending on day of the week, but the park is open through December 31. Find out everything you need to know online to surprise and delight yourself before you even thaw the turkey.