Bryan Cranston got excited for a couple getting engaged at his mezcal event.

A fan cooked up one of his dreams by meeting Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

A fan left with his autographed Dos Hombres bottle but no pollo.

The crowd snaked around Total Wine's parking lot.

Fans made themselves at home in the long line to meet Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Fans waited for hours to meet the stars of Breaking Bad.

Some fans showed up in costume to meet Walt and Jesse.

Some disappointed fans had to go home empty-handed.

No wonder Hank couldn't catch Heisenberg.

Thousands of fans lined up in the cold on Saturday for the chance to meet Dos Hombres co-owners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Bryan Cranston (left) and Aaron Paul were busy signing mezcal bottles on Saturday in Dallas.

A fan gets the chance to meet actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul at Total Wine in Dallas.

The Dos Hombres co-owners greeted fans at their Saturday bottle signing event.

A happy fan got her signed bottle.

Families with children came to meet the actors this weekend. Um, how do these kids know the Breaking Bad stars?

Even dogs love Breaking Bad, though they were on the side of the DEA.

Total Wine and More attracted a lot of "Blue Sky" fans on Saturday.

It was like a modern-day Beatlemania in Dallas on Saturday with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul promoting their mezcal brand.

Fans lined up for several blocks to meet the Breaking Bad stars.

The one who knocks made an appearance on Saturday to meet OG Heisenberg.

And yet another Heisenberg. No pre-meth Walts, though.

A big crowd of fans missed out on meeting the actors.

stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul came to Dallas on Saturday to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, with a bottle signing at Total Wine & More on North Central Expressway.Thousands of fans lined up in the cold for several blocks around the store to get a bottle signed by the actors. Many had been camping out since dawn, and a few had been there all night. Some fans had settled into their spot in line with tables, chairs and blankets.The store tried its best to keep the line moving inside, but every media outlet (including the, WFAA, NBC5, and "," as the store manager called it while complaining about the mix-up — it's) had listed the time for the event as taking place 11 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. instead of the actual 10 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. The time had been provided by the PR company contracted by Dos Hombres, KLG Public Relations, without any follow-ups or requests to update the hours.It's possible that the mix-up hadn't made a difference. The turnout likely exceeded the number of people Cranston and Paul could meet in 90 minutes.We were told we could cover the event and were brought to the signing table, to the irritation of Aaron Paul, who thought we were cutting the line.Fans showed up in's signature yellow hazmat suits, "Heisenberg" hats, Los Pollos Hermanos T-shirts, even a sweater that said "What would Jesse do?" They had to buy a Dos Hombres bottle for $60 to get a wristband which would allow them to go through the line to get it signed.Some families brought their young kids, who we sure hope only know Cranston fromOne fan in particular made the most of the occasion by waiting for his turn in front of Cranston and Paul, then dropping to one knee to propose to his girlfriend. The actors congratulated them and took a photo with the couple.Cranston and Paul left in a black SUV with the windows down, and as they drove past, they waved at the crowd of fans who didn't get a chance to meet them. Paul stood through the car's sunroof and filmed the line as he left.Things seemed to go a lot more smoothly when they were selling meth.