'Amaluna,' a Cirque du Soleil Show, Is Coming to Grand Prairie

In a few short weeks, the iconic blue-and-yellow tent announcing the arrival of Cirque du Soleil and its show "Amaluna" will be raised at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. For fans of anything Cirque du Soleil, they can expect the same lavish costumes and haunting art design that’s made the company’s mix of carnival wonder and artistic high sensibilities a worldwide phenomenon since the mid-'80s. Like all productions that come through DFW, "Amaluna" won’t be here long, running for a limited time Jan. 23 through March 2.

Chris Houston, the artistic director for Cirque du Soleil’s international tour of "Amaluna," has seen every aspect of a traveling show. Houston started his long and varied career as a competitive acrobat, leading him to perform in London’s West End before taking in the warmer climate of Las Vegas to be a part of Celine Dion’s first residency in the tourist hot spot. His experience working on Dion’s show gave him the necessary skills to take on the position of both a dance captain and cast member for various Cirque productions. Throughout the many different shows Houston has assisted Cirque with, there has been one consistency: the hard work needed to pull it off.