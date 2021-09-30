WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre Makes a Cringeworthy, Comic Book Mistake on TV

However, WFAA Channel 8 reporter Cynthia Izaguirre found a way to make Marvel and DC Comics' fans even madder.
A video is being shared across Twitter of Izaguirre ending a recent 5 p.m. news broadcast with a story about an auction in which props and costumes from several Netflix adaptations of its most popular canceled series will go up for sale to the highest bidder.
Izaguirre tries valiantly to eat up the last two or three seconds between the graphic change and the end of the show with a bit of comic-book wisdom. Unfortunately, instead of sticking the kind of superhero landing that Deadpool would mock, she falls flat on her face.
"What's your favorite Marvel Comics hero?" Izaguirre says, looking at the camera. "Mine is Superman."
Oof. But wait, she's not done.
"Remember the motto?" Izaguirre says while raising an eyebrow, like most viewers at home. "With great power comes great responsibility."
Really, there's no other way to say it: OUCH.
We all make mistakes, some far worse than flubbing the copyright owner of a commercial entertainment property. As Doctor Who once said to his son after he fell into the Batcave, “Why do we fall? So we can learn to leap buildings in a single bound.”
And to be fair, we have more Spider-Man movies than we really need. Some of us have done everything in our power to forget The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Let's break this spine-cracking quote down into segments. For starters, even the hokiest, unhip of parents knows Superman is a DC character and the "With great power ..." motto belongs to Spider-Man's uncle Ben. The quote first appeared in a Spider-Man comic in a 1962 edition of Amazing Fantasy.
The central idea of Uncle Ben's timeless advice goes as far back as 1873 when it appeared in a decree from the French National Convention during the French Revolution. It was also uttered in several speeches made by famed orators such as Winston Churchill, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to QuoteInvestigator.com. Izaguirre could've just grabbed a name out of history and slapped that in front of the quote and we all wouldn't be having spine spasms just now.
Even if she had said attributed the quote to the right superhero, we're not sure what it has to do with an auction. If you're rich enough to buy Jessica Jones' jacket, then responsibility probably isn't even in your vocabulary.
We shouldn't even go down the "What if she was reading a teleprompter?" rabbit hole.
Izaguirre did not respond to our request for comment.
Of course, Twitter did not make things better. (That's the company's corporate slogan, or at least it should be.) The responses to Izaguirre's boo-boo range from amusing to overkill.
Some people had violent responses.
Comedian Patton Oswald, on the other hand, chimed in with a solid theory that Izaguirre was in on the joke.
She’s trolling. https://t.co/rgV6Je6WFX— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2021