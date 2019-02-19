Corsicana Is In the Running To Be Featured on a Hulu Show

Corsicana is only votes away from being thrust into the national spotlight. The Texas city is one of six still in the running to be the featured destination in Hulu’s original series Small Business Revolution: Main Street.
Now preparing for its fourth season, Small Business Revolution selects one city and a group of small businesses in it and awards them a makeover. The series, produced by small business growth engine Deluxe, seeks to revitalize overlooked local businesses with a $500,000 investment. The progress of transforming the mom-and-pop shops is filmed and presented as a standalone season for each new featured town.
Previous winning cities, such as season 1’s Wabash, Indiana, received consultation from marketing expert Amanda Brinkman and Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank fame. Alongside the business experts, TV handyman Ty Pennington has stepped in to help provide the fortunate city their televised face-lift.
The six cities nominated are Camas, Washington; Canon City, Colorado; Corsicana; Durant, Oklahoma; Searcy, Arkansas; and Washington, North Carolina
The winning city will be determined by vote, prompting representatives from each city to encourage anyone and everyone to vote using their email address. Robert Johnson, Corsicana’s chief of police, took to Facebook in a bid to send more votes Corsicana’s way.
"As y’all may know, Corsicana Tx is the ONLY Texas town to make the finals in HULUs Small Business Revolution contest hosted by Ty Pennington," he wrote on Facebook. "I’m asking all Of my friends to vote for Corsicana Texas everyday through February 19th."
It’s not just government officials getting in on the action either. Piano Man Billy Joel is campaigning on behalf of Canon City, where one of his former bandmates lives. No word on if anyone is campaigning for Durant, which most of America can agree is too far gone to fix.
Voting ends at 10 p.m. tonight.
