Corsicana Is In the Running To Be Featured on a Hulu Show

Corsicana is only votes away from being thrust into the national spotlight. The Texas city is one of six still in the running to be the featured destination in Hulu’s original series Small Business Revolution: Main Street.

Now preparing for its fourth season, Small Business Revolution selects one city and a group of small businesses in it and awards them a makeover. The series, produced by small business growth engine Deluxe, seeks to revitalize overlooked local businesses with a $500,000 investment. The progress of transforming the mom-and-pop shops is filmed and presented as a standalone season for each new featured town.