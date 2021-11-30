Dallas Actor Dax Rey Is Only 10 and Working With Legends

Like most 10-year-olds, Dax Rey has big dreams, but his are all coming true this holiday season. Sshhh, don't tell the other kids.This month, the Dallas-based actor appears in a new Netflix limited series calledwith Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. Rey plays a younger version of Hart’s character, a comedian named Kid who goes to extremes to protect the life he’s built for himself.Next month, Rey will appear in an Apple TV+ original film called, in which he plays the son of Cameron, played by Mahershala Ali, and Poppy (Naomie Harris).tells the story of a man who is battling terminal illness and clones himself — an option presented to him by Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) — in order to alleviate the grieving process for his wife and son.We caught up with Rey just days before Thanksgiving to talk about his upcoming roles, working with big-name actors and what he loves to do Dallas.Yes, I'm very excited. Especially because there's a lot of food.We didn't really get to see him a lot. But we did get to meet him one time while he was on his way to set. He was so nice. He is like he is on every show.It was fun and chill. I don’t really remember it, but I got to meet [director] Benjamin Cleary. He was so cool. We did the audition online.It was amazing. They were so nice and it was an honor to be with them. They taught me so much.I didn’t get to see a lot of that stuff. I wasn’t on set for very long. But we did do one scene where I got to act like I was playing with a hologram [in the form of] a video game. [Ali and I] were playing each other [in the game], and that was really fun.There’s a scene where Mahershala has to yell at me. One the day we did that scene, I cried because I wasn't used to Mahershala yelling at me. It kind of scared me, so I had a stunt double [fill in] for me.My main goal is to play a live-action Miles Morales [from].I like to play video games, and I like to play with my sister and my dog. We always have such a fun time. [My family and I] like to go shopping, riding our bikes and going to Jumping World. It’s this trampoline park where you can jump and play dodgeball.I learned that being sensitive is good.