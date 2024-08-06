 Dallas Bar Announces Beetlejuice Pop-Up Cocktail Party | Dallas Observer
The Whippersnapper Announces Beetlejuice-Themed Pop-Up

The ghost with the most will be haunting The Whip starting Aug. 22, just in time for spooky season and the upcoming sequel.
August 6, 2024
Someone at The Whip obviously said Betelgeuse's name three times.
Someone at The Whip obviously said Betelgeuse's name three times.

It’s showtime! Fresh off its hit series of dildo races, The Whippersnapper is set to move on to the next trick up its sleeves, and this one is strange and unusual.

The Knox Henderson bar has held a revolving door of pop-up events with themes ranging from Barbie to The Office, and it's now fixing to unveil an event themed around Beetlejuice, just in time for spooky season and the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The new interior of The Whip will be themed around Dante’s Inferno, the fiery spot in the model small town where Michael Keaton’s titular ghost with the most hangs around for much of the movie. Tim Burton-esque decorations such as flickering lights, dark tones and a ghoulish green color palette will haunt the inside of the once lively bar.

If all of this sounds a little too fun for you, don’t worry. A statement released to the press urges guests to “beware of sandworms.” That should keep you on your toes should you dare to drop in.
The BeetleBurger looks gross, and we can't wait to try it.
Courtesy of The Whippersnapper
Speaking of being eaten, a limited-edition dinner and cocktail menu will be served over the course of the event. Some of these specialty items look freshly dug out of a grave, and we mean that with the highest of praise. The drinks have fake beetles and eyeballs as garnishes, and the bun on the The Beetle Burger is a sickly shade of green. It all looks utterly revolting, and we can’t wait to stuff our faces with it.

The staff at the Beetlejuice pop-up will be in costume, and guests are “highly encouraged” to follow suit. Remember how out-of-place the normie Maitlands looked compared to their fellow dead people in the movie? That’s what you’ll look like if you show up in street clothes.

There will also be live music and a DJ to set the spooky mood and, like any good pop-up, plenty of photo ops. Bonus points (on our end, at least) if you make like Winona Ryder’s character and snap some Polaroids.
If this cocktail menu doesn't scream "Halloween," we don't know what does.
Courtesy of The Whippersnapper
The Beetlejuice pop-up event will run Aug. 22 – Oct. 12 at The Whippersnapper, 1806 McMillan Ave. More information about the event and reservations can be found on the website.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
