The Whippersnapper Announces Beetlejuice-Themed Pop-Up

It’s showtime! Fresh off its hit series of dildo races, The Whippersnapper is set to move on to the next trick up its sleeves, and this one is strange and unusual.
The Knox Henderson bar has held a revolving door of pop-up events with themes ranging from Barbie to The Office, and it's now fixing to unveil an event themed around Beetlejuice, just in time for spooky season and the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
The new interior of The Whip will be themed around Dante’s Inferno, the fiery spot in the model small town where Michael Keaton’s titular ghost with the most hangs around for much of the movie. Tim Burton-esque decorations such as flickering lights, dark tones and a ghoulish green color palette will haunt the inside of the once lively bar.
If all of this sounds a little too fun for you, don’t worry. A statement released to the press urges guests to “beware of sandworms.” That should keep you on your toes should you dare to drop in.
The staff at the Beetlejuice pop-up will be in costume, and guests are “highly encouraged” to follow suit. Remember how out-of-place the normie Maitlands looked compared to their fellow dead people in the movie? That’s what you’ll look like if you show up in street clothes.
There will also be live music and a DJ to set the spooky mood and, like any good pop-up, plenty of photo ops. Bonus points (on our end, at least) if you make like Winona Ryder’s character and snap some Polaroids.
the website.