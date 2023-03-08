The Best Things To Do in Dallas, March 8–14

Wednesday, March 8
The Dallas Mavericks are the coolest team in the NBA (obviously), but did you know that they claim the original male performance squad in the league? That’s right: The Mavs ManiAACs are the hip-hop dance crew you love to see in the stands and on the floor, busting moves and team colors. They’re coming to the GeO-Deck of Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. East), 2–4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, with the Mavs mascots in tow. Champ fans come one, come all. Score tickets, scope out bundles and see the other Spring Break events the Tower has to offer online.
Thursday, March 9Baron Vaughn Comedy Residency at Amphibian Stage
We love to see a big return, and that’s what we’re getting on the Amphibian Stage (120 S. Main St., Fort Worth) this weekend. Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. each night, comic and actor Baron Vaughn comes back to the Stand-Up Comic Residency he created in 2017. Since it started, the residency has seen the likes of Aparna Nancherla, Sasheer Zamata and others, but the man we love as “Bud” on Grace and Frankie has the jokes we want this weekend. Tickets are a paltry $15–$30, so dole out the dollars online and reserve your seat now before they’re gone.
Mind Over Murder at Bath House Cultural Center
Pegasus Theatre has a knack for using modern theater tech and artistry to bring the past to life. It’s riveting, whether it’s through the troupe's use of a secret make-up application to create Living Black & White™ or the sound effects, microphones, and costumes used to place audiences directly into a 1930s radio studio. Enjoy the latter, as RadioVizion™ draws you into Mind Over Murder and who framed Marko the Magnificent, a famous magician. The mystery opens Thursday, March 9, at the Bath House Cultural Center and runs through March 25. Find tickets and info online.
Friday, March 10
Lynn Nottage was the first woman playwright to win two Pulitzer prizes. Now, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is bringing her work to life for local audiences. Intimate Apparel, inspired by a true story, follows a young Black woman heading to the Big Apple to follow her dreams in love and clothes-making. Exploring themes of independence, personal connection, racism, classism and friendship, Intimate Apparel is a can’t-miss production. See it Friday, March 10, through March 25 at the Dupree Theater in the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $25–$32, available online.
Menopause the Musical at Wyly Theatre
Can you really make friends at a lingerie sale? It’s probably a helluva lot easier there than just trying to make friends under normal post-pandemic circumstances, but we digress. Watch women come together over a black bra … and hot flashes, among other things. That’s right, it’s the hormones that bond and we have Menopause the Musical to prove it. See the sensation featuring musical parodies set to tunes from the 1960s through the 1980s at the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Tickets are available online.
Silent discos are back in Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.), and we are stoked. In this first installment at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, you get a pair of headphones and the sweetest ‘90s jams coming from three live DJs, all for a mere $25. Get ready for all the hits and work on your Macarena. If you need a little loosening up before you can dance with wild abandon, partake in some of the themed cocktails available for purchase. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, March 11Kings of Soul by Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson
There’s no need to “Shop Around.” “Get Ready” to “Try a Little Tenderness” with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and soloists Brik Liam, Chester Gregory and Michael Lynche as they take you through the hits and pay homage to the Kings of Soul at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Hear the sounds of Kings Marvin, Jackie, James, Otis, Al, Smokey and so many others. Tickets start at $35, available online.
Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl
Shakespeare Dallas is turning Deep Ellum into a bit of a stage, and we’re all just players in its pub crawl. Isn’t that how the quote goes? We’re pretty sure the Bard wrote it just that way. The Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Twilight Lounge (go there for your wristband and souvenir cup and swag). The shindig then travels to Three Links at 3 p.m., Trinity Cider at 4 p.m. and finishes with Shakespeare Trivia around 5 p.m. at Ruins. Register for $20 (or $15 if you’re a Shakespeare Dallas subscriber); tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, March 12
Do your plans for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, include going on a journey of love? Of finding love, or maybe even letting go of it? Did you plan on doing a guided meditation with hundreds of other people inside Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.)? Well, they could and you could. Jay Shetty is bringing his peace, love, stories of transformation and former-monk energy here on his Love Rules world tour. VIP packages include meet-and-greets and copies of his latest book, 8 Rules of Love. Find out all about your options on the ATTPAC website.
David Moscow signing at Interabang Books
Whether you’re an omnivore, pescatarian or full-on vegan, there are few topics more fascinating than sourcing food. Pretty sure David Moscow agrees with us, since his book (with co-author Jon Moscow) Scratch includes the subtitle Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing and Foraging on a Fragile Planet. Moscow has been traveling the world for years, meeting chefs, farmers, activists, scientists and others, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, he’ll meet with reading enthusiasts. Catch him as he signs and discusses his book Scratch at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). More info and copies available online.
Tuesday, March 14Georgia O'Keeffe Poppy Painting Camp at Oil & Cotton
Kids, pack a snack and some water, because it’s time for art camp! Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) has a variety of offerings during the Spring Break weeks, but registration runs out fast so get in the mix fast! For Tuesday’s 1 p.m. class, kids ages 5 to 12 can learn about Georgia O’Keeffe and even learn to mix red paints to layer the medium on a canvas to achieve beautiful petals. Registration is $50, and sibling discounts are available; find out more online.
We said it up there: Spring Break. Cue the shouts of “I’m BOOOOOORRRRED.” And cue your opportunity for relief as you score the limited-time-only Experience Pass from Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.). This is “while supplies last” March 10–26, so we suggest you don’t wait. For $45, you get a ticket to the interactive art exhibition Dreamland, a sweet treat and collectible key card at Sweet Tooth Hotel. That would be enough for us, honestly. But wait. You also get one 18-hole round of mini golf and 9 holes of duffleboard and acrylic logo pin from Another Round (660 Fort Worth Ave.). And there’s still more. You’ll get 10% off at 11 different dining choices in the AT&T Discovery District food hall. It’s a Spring Break miracle. Get online and get yours.