Slovenia's Prime Minister Is Flying to Dallas to Cheer on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

We’ve already seen enthusiasm from the likes of Drake, a Canadian by birth and a Texan by way of a real estate technicality, who bet a whopping $500,000 on a Mavs victory. Now support for Dallas has extended across the Atlantic and into Slovenia, whose prime minister will be attending Wednesday’s game.
"All my life, I dreamed of watching the NBA Finals,” Prime Minister Robert Golob posted on Instagram. “Today I'm going to cheer for Luka and Dallas.”
For those not in the know, Mavericks point guard and fan favorite Luka Doncic is Slovenian and also plays for the national team of his home country. Golob is one of many Slovenian NBA fans journeying to Dallas to support their golden boy.
While worldwide support is more than welcome in the eyes of Dallas fans, some residents of Slovenia are skeptical about their prime minister’s trip.
“As a Slovenian taxpayer, I hope I’m not paying for this,” wrote one user in the Mavericks subreddit.
Other users in the forum were confused about Golob’s choice to fly commercially, noting that many American leaders fly private whenever they get the chance.
“Around these parts, our politicians would fly Air Force One from Love Field to DFW,” wrote an American user.
“If our PM flew the government jet for a private activity, he would get crucified,” a Slovenian user responded.
“He is already getting a lot of shit for this post,” another Slovenian user added. “Just because he left the country to go on ‘vacation’ when he has a job to do here. Flying in a [private jet] would get him a boot immediately.”
“Wish that was the case here,” the American responded.
Comments on the prime minister’s post are a little more optimistic about his trip.
“When you are there, you will understand very quickly what Luka Doncic is to the world,” one commenter wrote. “What a positive advertisement he is for our country. What a diamond he is.”
“Dreams come true sooner [rather] than later if you really want [them] to,” read another comment. “I hope you will bring good luck.”
We also hope the prime minister will bring some good luck to Dallas. If the rumors of the “Drake curse” are to be believed, we need it now more than ever.