Feeling Thirsty? Jason Momoa Is Coming to Dallas to Promote His Vodka Brand

The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star be signing bottles of Meili Vodka at Spec's on Thursday. There's still time to get VIP access or make conflicting plans with your girlfriend.
May 29, 2024
Jason Momoa (right) is inviting his Dallas fans to sip like a superhero.
Jason Momoa (right) is inviting his Dallas fans to sip like a superhero. Courtesy of Meili Vodka

Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman, Game of Thrones and the wet dreams of half the people you know, will be in Dallas on Thursday promoting his vodka brand, Meili. Momoa and his co-founder and business partner, Blaine Halvorson, will sign bottles and hobnob with customers from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at a public promotional event at Spec’s (9500 N. Central Expressway).

If you don’t like vodka, that’s OK. Apparently, Momoa doesn’t either. According to the Los Angeles Times, he’s more of a beer guy. Maybe that can be something you already have in common when you meet him.

You would never know Momoa isn't that into vodka from Meili's (pronounced may-lee) website, which describes it poetically.

According to the page titled “Story” (and boy, is it), the entire point of Meili, aside from being vodka, is to embody the heart, soul and body of the brand's spirit and be imbued with the breath of life.

The distillation process is described in a way that reads almost as spiritual and speaks of the brand's recycled bottles, its 300 million-year-old aquifer and the grains sourced locally in its homebase of Montana with reverence.

“We take the broken and make it whole,” the page reads. "We transform the discarded into the desired. This is recycling reimagined.”

The word “vodka” appears only once on the entire page, but it’s a riveting read regardless. We highly recommend it. And, after all, sustainability is something we can all get behind. Even if vodka isn’t.

So how can fans of Momoa, vodka and/or sustainability take part in this event?. Customers who pre-purchase a six-pack of 750 mL bottles (three regular, three signed) will have early VIP access to the event and, by extension, Momoa and Halvorson. This option costs $130.99.

OK, maybe you do have to like vodka a little for this one to be worth your while. But that is quite a bit of vodka, so enthusiasts are in for a treat.

The other option, which we predict will be more popular, is to just show up. Spec’s customers who come during the event will still have the opportunity to have their Meili bottles signed by Momoa and Halvorson.

Given how a 750 mL bottle of Meili typically goes for $23.99 at Spec’s, this isn’t a bad deal in the slightest. Just be prepared to push through a crowd of horny groupies and Zack Snyder fanboys.

(Yes, the adjective “horny” applies to both of these groups.)

The Meili vodka promotional event featuring Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson will take place between 2 and 3:30 p.m. at 9500 N. Central Expressway. Admission is open to the public. VIP access can be purchased on the Spec’s website.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
