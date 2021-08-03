10 Things To Do in Dallas Before Summer Ends, According to Your Vibe

For the Retro-Cinephile With Christian-Slater-in-True-Romance Vibes
Tuesday Night Trash at The Texas Theatre
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Settle in for a buttery bucket of popcorn, Reece’s Pieces and a PBR tall boy. Where else can this tasty threesome jibe so well? The Texas Theatre's series Tuesday Night Trash is a must for lovers of alternative cinema. Whether you choose 1968's She-Mob, Friday the 13th VII, or POPCORN (which plays August 3) you’ll be able to gage exactly how chill your date from the office really is on a movie date at this historic Oak Cliff landmark.
For the subscriber to Artforum
Oliver Francoise Galerie
3715 Parry Ave.
Located in Fair Park and nestled in where the Reading Room once resided, OFG is just the kind of art gallery Dallas so desperately needs. Recently reopened after the owner took a sabbatical from Big D in favor of Europe, OFG is something of an outlier for a non-coastal city. With a focus on experimental art, the gallery prides itself for showing works you would be hard-pressed to see elsewhere.
For the Pensive Reader Who Appreciates Personal Space and Delicious Coffee
Fiction Coffee in the Continental Gin Building
1623 N. Hall St.
If Frasier and Niles Crane lived in Deep Ellum, Fiction coffee would be serving them their oat milk latte’s seven days a week as they admire the beautiful and spacious coffee shop with swanky furniture, quiet nooks and a bathroom that looks like something from a Ralph Lauren catalog. Plan to spend an entire afternoon here with your copy of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance and your phone turned on silent.
For the Ex-Emo turned Urban Cowboy
Charlie’s Star Lounge
4319 Main St.
Trading in the guy-liner for a great pair of python boots all those years ago wasn’t such a bad idea, was it? Now that you’re off the Jägermeister and on to the Dickel, you need just the right place to call your drinking-home. Charlie’s Star Lounge is the spot. The new bar has great drinks, great staff and, if you don’t mind being seen with a pink frozen drink at a bar, the frozen cherry limeade is heavenly on a hot summer night.
For the All-American
Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Drive, Arlington
Who doesn’t like a summer baseball game? Hot dogs, nachos and beer ... need we say more? Take the family, take a date, take your mom or take yourself; it’s baseball season in Texas. If you’re really down for some fun, pick up the $26 boomstick and rejoice in the two feet of chili, cheese and onion goodness. Tums not included with ticket purchase.
For the Piscean, Sun and Other Water Signs
Fraternal Order of Eagles
8500 Arturo Drive
One of the last untouched gems of East Dallas, the F.O.E. feels like summer camp for adults, even though there are kids there, too. But when the massive swimming pool shuts down at 9 p.m. the kiddos clear out and the bar swings into full 1970s party mode for a full two hours!
For the Suburbanite
Legacy West
5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano
You lived in downtown Dallas a decade ago but decided it was time to settle down and move north after getting a better job and tying the knot. You enjoy driving the wide, smooth streets of suburbia and don’t want to deal with panhandlers every time you’re craving a Big Mac or go out for a drink. The new-ish Legacy West is your go-to spot. With new streets, fancy cars and a Starbucks so huge that Big Tex could step in for a cup of Joe, they’ve got you covered. Besides, where else can you find a Tommy Bahama restaurant? Yes, that’s a real thing.
For the City Dweller With Deep Suburban Roots
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
Locations in Carrollton, Frisco and Plano
Instead of overpaying for three morsels of fish the size of M&Ms on plates the size of a frisbee, how about some of the highest quality sashimi presented on tiny plates that revolve around the whole restaurant? Take whatever you choose and pay per-plate in the end. The fish is so fresh it makes the trip up U.S. 75 manageable. Reminder: 75 is crazy enough; don’t text and drive!
For the Not Usually Social Folks Who Decide to be Social for one Weekend
A friend named Trevor’s Lake House
Ask Trevor for address
Reconnect with old friends you haven’t actually spent any time with over the past year. Play sardines, an adult version of hide-and-seek, after a few hours of drinks around the kitchen bar. Go night fishing and fight with your significant other about who cooks the food and who washes the dishes. A couples lake house sleepover is a perfect remedy for a deadbeat summer weekend.
For the Anti-vaxxer:
Walgreens, CVS or Walmart
Various locations
No, seriously … they're free!