TCU Player Sedona Prince Receives Death Threats Amid Abuse Allegations

“You want to know what tarnished what we had?” Stabile said in one video. “Let's get into it. It's time.”
TCU basketball player and TikTok star Sedona Prince first gained notoriety for exposing the disparity between the weight room at the women’s NCAA Tournament site versus the men’s. Now, her exes are coming forward to expose her abusive behavior.
In the first part of her series on TikTok account @livvy.lou, Stabile said she was nervous before their early flight because Prince is “not good in the mornings; she’s always very angry.” Everything was fine, she said, until they got on the plane. After ordering some beers, Stabile accidentally spilled some on Prince's leg, causing Prince to get up and move to the opposite end of the aisle. Stabile said she was left alone in tears during the trip, which she claims she planned and paid for.
Stabile recounted that in Mexico on their way to the hotel, the couple's shuttle got into an accident.
“If that wasn't a sign enough itself from the Mayan gods, I don’t know what it was,” Stabile said.
The first few days were fine, according to Stabile, until Prince became upset because she had no control over the plans. Stabile promised they could do whatever Prince wanted since it was Prince's birthday. Prince wanted to rent an ATV.
After nightfall, Prince said she wanted to explore, so the couple left their phones in the hotel room to “stay present in the moment.” Stabile said they rode the ATV past the hotel, the shops and all other signs of civilization. As they raced toward the jungle, Stabile said, she started begging Prince to turn around.
@livvvy.louu original sound - via
“We’re now past the arch, it’s pitch-black, and it’s the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced,” Stabile said on TikTok. “I’m begging her screaming, ‘Please stop the ATV!’ She stops it, as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and takes off.”
Stabile said she didn't know what else to do but to start running for her life. Eventually, Prince returned and they asked a group of men passing by to tow them back to their hotel. As they were being towed back, Prince allegedly started swerving the ATV, blaming Stabile for the situation, and declaring they were broken up.
Stabile claims she blacked out, flew off the ATV, and bruised half of her body. When she awoke, Prince was standing over her, waving away help, insisting they were fine. Stabile said the couple had to walk back through the jungle in the dark, while Prince skipped back and forth, singing about being single.
After the previous night, Stabile said, she wanted to reconcile with Prince, attempting to tend to her wounds, but Prince pushed her away. Stabile said tensions only increased when Stabile was treated for her wounds before Prince was. Later, after Stabile allegedly paid $800 for the wrecked ATV, the couple agreed to meet while Prince got a tattoo. Stabile arrived at the tattoo parlor to find Prince allegedly flirting with five other girls, one of whom invited Prince back to their villa.
@livvvy.louu original sound - via
“I felt like I was just going along for the ride to make sure she wasn't cheating on me,” Stabile said. That night she claims she caught Prince topless with another girl. The following day, Prince announced she told her mom they were done, telling her Stabile had “ruined her birthday.”
It isn't the first time Prince has been accused of cheating. Before her relationship with Stabile in January 2023, Prince was in a very public relationship with TikToker Rylee LeGlue. They initially announced that their breakup was mutual, but later both confirmed that it was prompted by infidelity.
LeGlue also commented on her own video on TikTok about dating Prince, while replying to someone asking if she'd seen Stabile's videos: "truly glad she made it out. very parallel. the behaviors/words/actions. very triggering. very scary. she wasn't exaggerating a single part. i don't want to insert myself any more than that luv u mwah."
@twinkle.t1ts
and don’t even try to get mad at me for joking about my OWN experience & mistakes bc y’all # never(let me)forget harder than september 11, 2001original sound - zeusuploads
According to Stabile, Prince threatened legal action if she took her story to social media. In the final parts of the series, she read a text from Prince that said: “have an amazing life, Olivia truly I hope you find your soulmate … if you do want to post about our breakup, I will sue you and your family, my baby, until you can no longer put food on y’alls table.”
On Aug. 15, Prince posted a statement to her Instagram story: “I am deeply saddened, disappointed, and heartbroken in what has transpired in the past couple of days,” Prince wrote. “The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible and disturbing.
@livvvy.louu original sound - via
“There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar … with false narratives and inaccurate information … As I continue to take some time off and continue to focus on my well-being, health, and commitments, I sincerely want nothing but the best for everyone…”
Prince announced that this would be the only time she commented on the situation, and her legal counsel would take it from there.
Following the allegations, a petition was created on Aug. 15 by Leah Cole against Prince on Change.org calling for her removal from TCU’s basketball team. The petition titled, “Hold Sedona Prince Accountable and Remove Her from TCU Women's Basketball Team.” It has amassed over 80,000 signatures.
“As an individual who has personally experienced the deep pain caused by abuse, it breaks my heart to see a known domestic abuser maintain a place of respect within our society, essentially being shielded by a reputable university,” Cole wrote. “We firmly believe that allegations of such grave misconduct should be taken seriously and addressed urgently.”
Stabile’s experience with Prince prompted other similar stories. Faithlynn Gianna released her own three-part series detailing her experience with Prince.
@livvvy.louu original sound - via
Gianna described on TikTok a party she attended with Prince where Prince allegedly drank heavily and professed her love for Gianna in the middle of the party. This was only their second interaction in person. Gianna claims Prince later got aggressive while Gianna tried to "babysit" her while she was drunk.
“I’m scared,” Gianna said she told Prince. “I don’t know you, I don't know if you're gonna put your hands on me again and hurt me in my apartment.”
@my.esthetician original sound - Faithlynn Gianna
In the third part of her series, Gianna said she had been in contact with Stabile and was glad she could validate her experience.