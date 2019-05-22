You’re Not Seeing Things. Fossil Brought Back the Hologram Watch.

The watchmaker Fossil has an interesting history of making watches that play outside the norms of faces with the simple digital watch and two hands. The Dallas-based timepiece company has produced wrist watches with hand-painted faces, watch hands sitting behind water-filled cases and even wearable sundials.

Fossil brought back one of its most missed and unique watch designs from the early 1990s with the unveiling of its "Open Road" hologram watch. The company held an unveiling of the limited-edition watch at the Haas Moto Museum & Sculpture Gallery in the Design District.

"The people who love collecting asked us to bring back some of their favorite watches," says Fossil creative director Ryan White. "This pays homage to the original."

The watch has two holographic designs behind the traditional two-handed watch face depending on how you literally look at it: the "Open Road" logo and a detailed motorcycle. The unisex watch comes with a black leather band.

The new limited-edition has only 664 watches in circulation, but they will be available for a lower than average price that's "accessible to the everyday consumer," White says.

The hologram watch will only be sold in Fossil stores located in Dallas at The Galleria and another store in Germany in addition to being sold online, according to the company.

Jun Lee, the designer of Fossil's new hologram watch, shows off his latest creation at the Haas Moto Museum & Sculpture Gallery. Danny Gallagher

The new hologram watch took six months to develop and design. Jun Lee, the designer of the watch, says both designs were made on high-definition film and based on images from previous watches in Fossil's archives.

"It was really hard because you have all these small details on the bike," Lee says. "It's hard to come up with a way to design something like this for mass production."

Fossil's hardcore fans, however, seem pleased with what Lee and his team have produced. Terry Moss, the founder of the Underground Fossil Collector's Club, owns 175 new and vintage timepieces and says the new hologram watch is an interesting mix of the new and old.

"It's a slick, modern take on an old watch they've brought back that I'll actually wear," Moss says. "It's limited edition. The hologram looks cool. The big draw is that it's a unique offering, and the fact that it's tied to the old watch makes it that much more special."