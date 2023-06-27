A Dallas TikToker Goes Viral for Living a 'Normal' Life

Like many people, the Dallas-based creator wakes up, gets ready for work, comes home briefly for lunch, heads back to work, goes to the gym, comes home and eats dinner (his go-to is a Daiya-brand flatbread), plays with his dog, then goes to sleep looking forward to doing it all again the next day. This is all part of Hubbard’s “Normalize The Norm” movement.
“There is a false reality portrayed on today’s social media of what is considered normal,” Hubbard says, “and that is in order to be successful, you have to be your own boss, or that you can get rich quick. And what I’m saying is you can still be successful and still live a happy life with a normal job, working normal hours, and living a normal life.”
It’s hard to get a grasp on Hubbard’s personality, given that he typically delivers his videos in a deadpan, stone-faced manner. He also prefers to answer questions via email, as opposed to meeting in person or chatting over Zoom.
And this avoidance certainly isn’t out of anxiety due to his newfound fame. He notes that it’s a “busy week” for him, and as a senior benefits analyst for a Fortune 500 company (which he explains in another TikTok video), this comes as no surprise.
Since posting these videos, Hubbard has pulled over 145,000 followers, but he says his niche internet microcelebrity status hasn’t fazed him in any way. He notes that his routine have stayed the same since before going viral.
“I’m just a normal guy that loves and has always loved creating content,” Hubbard says.
Though Hubbard’s online presence is harmless, his content has been somewhat polarizing. Many followers say his day-to-day life seems happy enough, noting that some people fight hard to attain this sort of peace, but his critics say his life seems depressing and tedious.
Hubbard assures us that he is a “happy person,” even if his mannerisms, and the downtempo, instrumental music he embeds in his clips may suggest otherwise.
“I think people see my content as a reflection of themselves,” Hubbard writes. “I have two types of followers: young people that are in high school or just graduating and have grown up to believe everything they see online, and then people my age or older who have lived or are living a similar life to mine. Based on where you are at in your life impacts the way you perceive my content. Some see a happy good life, others see a sad miserable life. I see my life as a perfectly happy one.”
When he’s not on his 9-to-5 grind, Hubbard enjoys a variety of activities, including golf outings with his “boys,” taking weekend trips and hanging in the pool with his wife, whom he’s been with since high school. On a typical Saturday, Hubbard can be found enjoying live music at Truck Yard on Lower Greenville or at either of Katy Trail’s locations in Uptown or Plano.
While Hubbard is happily set in his ways, he says this peace and order didn’t come easily. Like many of us, he struggled to find his purpose throughout his early 20s. But now, at 28, he has created a life he's proud of — as the most normal guy on the internet.
“My first few years out of college and in the workforce were a very hard adjustment,” Hubbard wrote. “I did not know what I wanted to do or what I wanted in the future. It took a couple of tries before finding the right job for me. I am in a role now that provides a healthy work-life balance. I enjoy my routine and I give myself things to look forward to outside of my 9-to-5 that keep me motivated — exercise, my family, friends, vacations, creating content, sports, and other hobbies. I feel as we get older we learn to appreciate stability and a routine, so I think the sense of peace comes with time.”
