'How To Ride Dick' and the Best Sex Classes You Can Take in Dallas

The last few years have allowed us to get to know ourselves plenty, and it may be time to get reacquainted with our partners. With COVID still lingering, we may see another stretch spent mostly at home and can also benefit from learning to indulge in activities that aren't dependent on businesses being open. If you and your partner want to make the next round of social distancing more “eventful,” you can find many instructional classes to help step up your sex life.
Here are some of the best sex classes in Dallas:
A Taste of Sex: Erotic Intimacy Coaching
13740 Midway Road, Suite 528
Founded by certified clinical sexuality coach Twila B. Goode, A Taste of Sex offers a variety of services to improve the quality of shared intimacy. Such services include couples coaching, play and sensual touch courses, and serenity room design lessons. This February, Goode will host a class on “How to Ride Dick.” Be sure to bring your pillows and kneepads.
Conscious Orgasm by Dr. Jessica Tartaro
Online
Whether you’re having sex with a man, a woman, a non-binary person or by yourself, Dallas native Jessica Tartaro wants each of her students to feel the power of the orgasm. According to her website, benefits of a conscious orgasm include “focused attention, increased physical sensation, natural hormonal balancing, reinvigoration of natural sexual function and desire and greater knowledge of self.” Sessions can be booked online.
Tantra by Sukkamielli
Address available upon booking
Looking for a more spiritual, sensual lovemaking experience? Sukkamielli in Dallas offers massages, coaching and a variety of tantric lessons to help provide the most sensual experience for couples and individuals. Students can take online and in-person lessons and learn how to find the G-spot, how to provide oral pleasure and how to hit all the magic body zones.
Rosy: From Ouch to Oh Yeah
4085 Ohio Drive, Suite 100, Frisco
If having sex can feel painful for you, Dr. Angela Stoher wants to teach you the techniques that can make the experience more pleasurable. In her class, Stoher gets down to the root causes of pelvic pain, helps students understand their anatomies and guides them through potential lifestyle changes that may prove beneficial to their sex lives
Velvet Curtain
1825 S. Good Latimer Expressway, Dallas
If you’re wanting to step up your bedroom game and explore new kinks and fetishes, Velvet Curtain allows individuals and couples space to explore new curiosities. On their Friday Fling nights, instructors teach biting and choking demos.
Zensual Dance
17062 Preston Road, Suite 108, Dallas
Zensual Dance is not your average pole dancing class. People of all genders are encouraged to take their six-week classes, whether it be for fitness, fun or to spice things up in the bedroom. The instructors at Zensual promise to help you reconnect with your body through the art of pole dancing.
The Leg Room
2924 Main St., Suite 103, Dallas
Dallas’ hottest burlesque studio is The Leg Room. This place has everything: burlesque, drag, pole dancing and more. Sign up for one of The Leg Room’s 90-minute courses, or take one of their six-week burlesque or drag academies.
Addison K. Bell Coaching
Online/in-person with address revealed upon booking
Dallas-based coach Addison K. Bell wants all of her clients to reach orgasmic frequency. One of her programs, appropriately titled “orgasmic frequency coaching,” aims for her clients to achieve a positive mental state through orgasm. Her tantric energy work program helps her clients “drop the self-hatred, drop the shame, drop the insecurities, drop the disconnection with your body and drop the fear of your emotional nakedness.”