 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Jerry Harris from Netflix's Cheer
Jerry Harris from Netflix's Cheer
YouTube screenshot

Jerry Harris From Netflix's Cheer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Paige Skinner | September 17, 2020 | 3:14pm
AA

Jerry Harris, a cheerleader featured on Netflix's Cheer, a docu-series that followed Corsicana's Navarro College's cheer team, was arrested on child pornography charges, according to BuzzFeed News. On Monday, FBI agents searched his home in Naperville, Illinois.

Harris was known for his "mat talk," where he would regularly cheer on his teammates from the side of the mat. After Cheer aired on Netflix, the popularity of the stars exploded. Oprah Winfrey had him on her tour stop in Dallas; Ellen Degeneres hired him to work the Academy Awards red carpet, where he interviewed celebrities including Brad Pitt; and Harris and two teammates were bartenders on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Related Stories

On Monday, 14-year-old twin brothers sued Harris, claiming Harris "solicited sex, sent them sexually explicit messages via text and social media, and asked them to send nude photos of themselves," according to The New York Times. The lawsuit states Harris asked one of the boys for oral sex and threatened “imminent physical bodily injury," according to The New York Times.

BuzzFeed News published alleged screenshots between Harris and one of the boys, showing that Harris allegedly asked the boy how old he was. After he said he was 13, Harris asked for photos of his face and "booty."

Another alleged screenshot shows Harris texting one of the boys that he had found a place for them to "do stuff." The boy told Harris he couldn't.

A spokesperson for Harris told People on Tuesday, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

Even though Harris denied the allegations, BuzzFeed News reports that Harris allegedly "admitted to investigators that he had asked the underage boy for sexually explicit photos through Snapchat. Harris, according to the complaint, knew the boy was 13 at the time." 

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.