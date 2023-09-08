Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Had the Most Dallas Wedding Ever, in Dallas

If you're trying to have the most Dallas wedding ever for your nuptials, you're too late. Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant beat you to it.
The Broadway and television star and Nashville musician said "I do" over the Labor Day weekend at an undisclosed private residence in Dallas, according to People, which published the "exclusive" wedding photos.
For starters, the wedding happened at a private residence — meaning some big mansion out there in the expensive part of town — and nothing screams Dallas (or Texas for that matter) like a big-ass house.
The ceremony started with the procession that included the couple's cute-as-a-button pup Thunder acting as the couple's ring bearer. Thunder is a rescue dog, a mix of poodle and Maltese who goes pretty much everywhere with Chenoweth, according to her recent interview with Guideposts magazine.
That wasn't the only thunder going down the aisle. The couple's dog processed to the sounds of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck." The only way that could've been more Dallas is if they'd hired the tribute band Back in Black to perform it.
Then it was time for the main event. Chenoweth entered the stage in a "sheer nude and pink overlay [gown with a] bow detail at the back," according to People. She told the magazine that she decided against white because she never thought she'd tie the knot, "so I went with very nontraditional with the gown."
No Broadway star and country music power couple should get married with a wedding DJ and a karaoke machine. Chenoweth and Bryant's wedding had live music performed by some of her singing friends, including Broadway star Crystal Hall, American Idol finalist and Great American Soulbook star Melinda Doolittle, Off-Broadway performer Marissa Rosen and actress and singer Nikki Kimbrough.
Conductor and Broadway music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell also sat in on piano. Country singer Ty Herndon and Backroad Anthem singer Toby Freeman performed "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the couple's first dance together as husband and wife. Freeman performed the song while wearing a University of Arkansas Razorbacks hat — but we'll let that go.
The home was covered with pink flowers for the ceremony and reception and the couple's wedding cake was a five-tiered affair sitting on a bejeweled base. It was topped off with a pink camouflage layer and (wait for it) a pair of antlers. It's not known if the antlers were edible but as it's a Dallas wedding, let's just assume they were.
The reception included traditional Texas treats such as churros and mini pecan turtles. Guests could also order drinks (open bar, dude!) like the "Wicked Margarita," a nod to Chenoweth's performance as Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked, and something called a "Thundertini."
Things got even more Dallas toward the end of the reception when a 7-Eleven Slurpee truck showed up and Dunkin' Donuts delivered a huge batch of pink and white doughnuts. Both treats are among the couple's favorite late night snacks. Presumably, the high of the sugar and getting married hasn't worn off yet.