 Nazi Customers Walk Into a Fort Worth Restaurant in Viral Video | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Torchy’s Tacos Responds to Viral Video of Nazi Customers

Torchy's was visited by aggressive customers in Nazi uniform this week. The restaurant has now responded.
October 11, 2023
A Torchy's customer filmed a group of men who dined at the restaurant in Nazi uniforms and used hate speech.
A Torchy's customer filmed a group of men who dined at the restaurant in Nazi uniforms and used hate speech. Screenshot from Tiktok
Share this:
Torchy’s Tacos has responded to an online video of a group dressed in Nazi clothing that was served at its Fort Worth Midtown store on Oct. 8.

The video of the group went viral on TikTok earlier this week after it was posted on Sunday. In the video, one member of the group is seen wearing a red swastika armband. Another wears a sweatshirt depicting a skull and the phrase “Gott mit uns” (“God with us”), which was commonly used in Nazi Germany.

The TikTok was posted by Jessica Gregorio, who had entered Torchy’s for lunch after the group had already found seating and had eaten. She first noticed the member wearing the armband after ordering her meal and initially thought the men were in costume. However, she later realized the men were part of a white supremacy organization when she observed the blatant Nazi paraphernalia they wore, including one man who wore a Black Sun shirt.
@dropdeadgorjessx

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
After filming the group, Gregorio says one of the members walked by her and said “white power.” Gregorio, who is of Jewish descent, says the phrase set her off and she started a verbal altercation with him.

“I let him know that I was a proud Jew,” Gregorio says. “He responded by telling me that's why we're getting blasted in Israel.”

Shortly after the altercation, the group left. Gregorio says two group members later tried to reenter the restaurant, but that Torchy’s staff denied them service. She then immediately spoke to a Torchy’s employee and questioned why the group had been served when it was “obvious what they were wearing and what they were there for.”

Gregorio says the restaurant’s team told her they'd been caught off guard and their regional manager had told them to serve the group and get them out as quickly as possible. The manager also told Gregorio he had served the group himself to keep his staff distanced and safe from its members, she says.

“But essentially, nobody from Torchy’s or any other customer said anything until I started questioning why they were served,” Gregorio says.

Torchy’s released an online statement on Oct. 10 in response to the incident and Gregorio’s video, which has since received over 360,000 views. In a social media post, the Austin-based restaurant denounced the group on X (Twitter).

“Let us be clear, we do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group,” the statement says. “In a difficult situation, our team acted to first ensure the safety of other guests and our team members. [...] We will continue working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”

Gregorio says she was disappointed by the lack of action taken by the staff on Sunday. However, as someone who has worked in the service industry for 15 years, she says she has empathy for the Torchy’s team members and understands their difficult position. As for the other patrons, Gregorio says their lack of response was the most disappointing for her to witness.

“They had already been around these people way before I had gotten there and never said a word,” Gregorio says. “And then during the altercation, after the altercation, they really didn't say anything.”

While Gregorio knows she could have shared the video and her story anonymously, she says she understands the significance of doing so openly.

“I kind of do want to show them [white supremacists] that I am not scared of you,” Gregorio says. “Not just the Jewish community, but all of these people, have to be able to say ‘I'm not afraid of you’ because fear is what gives them power. I feel like I'm taking my power back.”

Gregorio says she has yet to decide whether she will return to the Torchy’s. The situation has made her question the company’s morals, as no statements were made until she had posted the video and was interviewed about her experience. However, she says she is hopeful that Torchy’s will stay true to its statement and hopes other companies will consider how they can take action in the event of similar incidents.

“Businesses, not just restaurants, but all businesses would take into consideration what they're saying when they let somebody like that patron their business,” Gregorio says. “Because they [Torchy’s] were worried about that group of 10 people causing a scene. But at the end of the day, it only took one person to post a video that made an even bigger scene. And now they have people who question their morality as an entire company.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture intern at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.

Trending

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 11–17

Things To Do

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 11–17

By Merritt Martin
The State Fair Responds to a Viral Misspelling By Getting in on the Joke

Arts & Culture News

The State Fair Responds to a Viral Misspelling By Getting in on the Joke

By Eva Raggio
Scare Us With Your Best Dallas Halloween Decorations, Score a Chance To Win Tickets to Screams

Photos

Scare Us With Your Best Dallas Halloween Decorations, Score a Chance To Win Tickets to Screams

By Patrick Williams
The State Fair of Texas Made a Big Mistake on Its Welcome Sign, and Reddit Rejoices

Arts & Culture News

The State Fair of Texas Made a Big Mistake on Its Welcome Sign, and Reddit Rejoices

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation