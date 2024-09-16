OutLoud Dallas Empowers Youth Arts in the Immersive Play See Me

Access to the arts for young people is an empowering aspect of education. According to the national organization Americans for the Arts, students with four years of arts and music curriculum achieve higher average test scores than those who take only a half-year or less.
In addition to experiencing increased academic success, students of the arts are 3.6% less likely to require disciplinary action in school. In a bid to make these benefits more accessible, the nonprofit organization OutLoud Dallas is committed to uplifting youth and equipping their educators in more than 30 different Dallas zip codes with 100% free arts programming.
OutLoud Dallas’ work has proven so vital to local youth that the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts selected the organization as its 2024 Eisemann Edge Initiative recipient, awarding $100,000 to boost the development and launch of OutLoud Dallas’ See Me project.
See Me is a youth-centered, immersive theatrical experience preparing to run at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. The performance will combine visual projections and cutting-edge holograms to present the stories of young people from across North Texas, exploring how our hyperconnected digital age impacts humanity. OutLoud Dallas describes the production as a “poignant dialogue between technology and the arts.”
“So many of the stories we see onstage and onscreen are larger than life,” says See Me director Ruben Carrazana. “Great warriors, accomplished historical figures, superheroes — these are the people that stories are written about. What See Me posits is that everyone’s story deserves space to be seen. That small, personal, seemingly trivial story from your childhood that you hold so close to your heart is worth sharing with the world.”
Following the premiere of See Me, OutLoud Dallas plans to tour the production at fringe festivals throughout the country, starting in 2025. Shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. Matinees at 2 p.m. will take place on Sept. 29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.