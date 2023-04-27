Need Some Quick Cash? Pawn Stars Is Coming to Town

Spring cleaning can be one of the most frustrating times of the year, especially if you've spent the last three seasons making a mess out of your space and your life.
Here's an incentive that might persuade you to start getting rid of some of the piles of junk cluttering up your home: The History Channel show Pawn Stars is coming to town in May, and the producers are looking for people with some interesting stuff that the shop's stars might like to purchase.
The hit reality series spinoff Pawn Stars Do America will film scenes for upcoming episodes of its second season somewhere in Plano, May 9–11, and then somewhere in central Dallas, May 15–18. These tapings won't be open to the public, but if you think you've got something worth haggling over with Gold & Silver Pawn Shop regulars like Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell or just want to see the taping, you can request tickets at FreeTVTix.com.
The announcement doesn't specify where the tapings will take place except that both will be in a "well-known venue."
Pawn Stars Do America is entering its second season in which Rick, Corey and Chumlee hit the road to find historical collectibles to purchase from prospective sellers in places such as San Francisco, Denver and Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. This version of Pawn Stars features locals in various cities bringing some of their personal items for an appraisal and a possible deal with one of the pawn store stars.
Some of the more interesting items authenticated and purchased by the guys during the first season include a Rolex Submariner wristwatch that Rick bought for $7,000, a working Apple II computer for $700 and a fossilized tooth from a megalodon shark for $250. One unidentified seller claimed he owned a gray suit and button-up shirt worn by action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the 1994 hit film True Lies but Chumlee doubted the claim because "I don't think Arnold wore a size small." Musician, collector and Dallas Observer writer Scott Tucker appeared in an episode of the main Pawn Stars' 22nd season to sell some rare Fraggle Rock toys at the shop in Las Vegas. You'll have to watch to find out whether he was able to make a deal. We're not spoilers.
Tucker says he shot his segment back in 2021 but it's just now making it to the airwaves.
"You go there, you bring your stuff and we filmed some episodes," he says. "It's just what you'd imagine from a TV show."
Tucker worked with Cory for his segment in which he tried to make a deal for a rare Fraggle Rock toy guitar and banjo still in the wrapper. The items are rarer than most toys because the show's creator, Jim Henson, didn't like to license his creations as much as other kids' show franchises.
"They had some pretty good, obscure knowledge of all kinds of different things from music to world history and to be in a business like they are in, a person would need a decent amount of knowledge about every subject," Tucker says. "They knew a little bit about everything. They have a very eclectic knowledge of memorabilia and collectible items and they're very professional."