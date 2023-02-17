George Lopez Learned the Hard Way Who Oak Cliff Comedian Ralph Barbosa Was

Episode 97 of Lopez’s OMG Hi! podcast, which premiered Feb. 6, featured guest speaker and comedian Steve Treviño, who tours nationally and whose comedic roots stem from Dallas. On the show, Treviño discusses the influence Lopez had in his career and the importance of supporting up-and-coming Latino comedians.
On more than one occasion, Treviño name-drops Oak Cliff native and standup comedian Ralph Barbosa.
“But nobody knows who that motherfucker is, why are you saying his name, man?” Lopez said to Treviño.
Why such blatant hate? Kinda weird @georgelopez pic.twitter.com/eLl1jIB2dy— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) February 10, 2023
“Have you heard of him,” Lopez said to someone offstage. “OK, was it wrong for me to say why do you keep bringing his name up? Nobody knows who he is.”
HBO knows who Barbosa is. Jimmy Fallon knows who Barbosa is. And 381,000 Instagram followers know who Barbosa is.
At this stage in his career, Barbosa hardly needs an introduction. Dallas is well acquainted with him. Many have sat in his chair at Oak Cliff Barbers, where Barbosa used to cut hair. He’s performed at the Addison Improv, Backdoor Comedy Club and intimate pop-up comedy shows at the barbershop.
But his comedy has traveled farther than Dallas.
Barbosa was crowned winner of the third edition of the HBO and the New York Latino Film Festival Latino Stand-Up Comedy Competition. In 2019, he won the title of Funniest Comic in Texas.
At the end of 2021, Barbosa made his HBO debut with the second annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, where he performed for the comedy special alongside Danny Trejo, Chingo Bling, Paulina Chávez, Treviño and others. The special was presented by Lopez.
Barbosa’s resume doesn’t stop there. Entre Nos: The Winners 3 is currently streaming on HBO Max. Barbosa and comedian Gwen La Roka showcase their award-winning talent on the comedy special.
On Jan. 12, Barbosa made the nation laugh during his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was “a dream come true” for the “young Texas boy,” as he wrote on Instagram.
Treviño, unlike Lopez, remembered Barbosa.
“I think he's great,” Treviño said in response to Lopez on the podcast. “I'm doing exactly what I'm preaching. Can we bring this kid up?”
Lopez’s response was unfavorable.
“You look out for yourself,” Lopez said.
Twitter lost it.
"George Lopez is a hater and a sellout. Ralph Barbosa is way better than him," @ElDarkCaballo tweeted.
Man George Lopez hating on Ralph Barbosa is a prime example of old heads not respecting new school talent. Ralph is literally making a name for himself and he’s funny. You know how many unfunny comedians have sketches on HBO it’s a lot. You gotta put people on!!! pic.twitter.com/CmkYfKzCwA— justhugenet (@Justhuge469) February 11, 2023
george lopez being hateful to ralph barbosa when he had the same shit happen to him by eric estrada lmao —- this old head mentality is played. we uplift ours around here. how disappointing that our heroes really ain’t heroes.— (@CeceRey) February 10, 2023
George Lopez's remarks about Ralph Barbosa are part of that same toxic mindset that has harmed our Latino communities for generations.— Mario Amaro (No-Code Doc) (@MarioATX_MD) February 10, 2023
Equally important is our ability to grind for ourselves while recognizing and lifting up those who look like us.
This is called growth.
On Feb. 9, Barbosa responded to Lopez's commentary on social media. “It’s all good baby, the future is now old man,” Barbosa said in an Instagram post.
Fort Worth music executive Lorenzo Zenteno chronicled Lopez’s pattern of suppressing Latino talent in a TikTok.
@smoothvega Follow @ralphbarbosa03 #mexican #mexicantiktok #latinos #latino #podcast #fyp #comedian #comedyvideo #comedytiktok #brown #haters #mexico🇲🇽 ♬ original sound - Smoothvega
“George, the culture did not push you up because we expected you to put other people up,” Zenteno said. “We just did not expect you to blackball your own.”
Fort Worth muralist Juan Velasquez believes Lopez’s attitude toward young talent can be attributed to a cultural mindset prevalent in older Latino generations.
“In Hispanic culture it is very normal for us to not help each other,” Velasquez says. “There's never support within our own people.”
Velasquez says he’s had less support from people who share his Mexican culture than with those who don’t.
BeLatina, a Latina- and Afro-Latinx-centered online publication, addressed this subject in a Feb. 14 article.
“There is currently a wave of older Latines/os who believe that no one deserves a helping hand in their come-up because they didn’t receive much mercy when they were fighting for their success,” the article said.
To show support for Barbosa, Velasquez, who is famed for his local art, including murals of footballer Micah Parsons, Uvalde victim Alithia Ramirez and slain soldier Vanessa Guillen, has made a public call for a wall in Oak Cliff. He plans to paint a mural of Barbosa to promote a supportive culture for local talent, he says.
“If there's someone local, doing something great, why shouldn't we be happy for him and why should we not support him?” Velasquez says. “And as an artist, that's really all I can do is paint.”
Lopez has since privately apologized, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“George apologized and acknowledged the hard work Ralph has been putting in on the road,” Barbosa’s manager told the newspaper. “It was a very amicable conversation that Ralph appreciated.”
Barbosa's success is on the fast track. He is currently on the Almighty Bosa Tour with local comedians Jesus “Midnite” Castillo and Luis Juarez. The 40-stop tour is in high demand. All California shows have sold out. The tour will stop in Dallas Sept. 21–24.
Ironically, since the controversy, Barbosa has become much better-known.
“Kids blowing up George, huge, and I'm very proud of him,” Treviño said on the podcast.