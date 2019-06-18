Two Dallas Women Will Appear on Upcoming Reality Shows — Fun!

Do you remember Elena Davies? She was that former radio personality who was on the reality show Big Brother and who we featured on our cover back in 2018? Anyway, she's going to be on another reality show called Ex on the Beach. It's about singles who live in a mansion on the beach and mingle with one another (some hook up because duh, it's MTV) and then their exes show up and they have to decide if they're really over their ex. Davies will be an ex to the single Mark Jansen. They met on Big Brother and dated. And then they broke up. And now they're on Ex on the Beach together. Doesn't that sound like fun? It all premieres at 8 p.m. July 16 on MTV.

Disclaimer: Since writing the cover story about Davies, I have been featured on her podcast, where I interviewed her.

And then there's Kathryn Dunn. She's a former Dallas Mavericks Dancer. She's been pretty outspoken about her feelings toward the Mavs organization and in particular, CEO Cynthia Marshall. She's going to be on the next season of Big Brother. Big Brother is a show where strangers from all walks of life live together, while "big brother," aka the camera, aka the viewers, watch. Doesn't that sound like fun? Hopefully Dunn will find love on Big Brother and date that person and then maybe they'll break up (though we wouldn't wish such a thing) and then maybe she'll transition to MTV stardom and be on Ex on the Beach, where she'll be an ex and make someone question if they're really over her. That does sound like fun! Big Brother premieres at 7 p.m. June 25 on CBS.

Disclaimer: I have never been on a podcast with Dunn, unfortunately, though I am available if she's up for it.