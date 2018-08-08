Hand To God Is a Play About Puppets, Church and the Devil

Texas-born playwright Robert Askins grew up going to church where puppet ministries were used to teach life lessons from the Bible. In his play Hand to God, Askins explores the complex duality of human nature and the battle against the self. He created a little puppet named Tyrone to ask a big question, “Do you think devilish thoughts?”

The five-time Tony-nominated Hand to God came to Addison where scenic designer Richard Ouellette has created a set that will feel familiar to anyone who attended church as a kid. He completely transformed WaterTower Theatre into Our Savior Lutheran Church’s Family Community Center, filling every nook with posters of cute animals invoking messages of God’s love. Every wall is covered with banners printed with phrases such as Praise Him, Alleluia and Peace on Earth. In this immersive theater experience, audience members sit in the church hall’s kiddie chairs making sock puppets with pipe cleaners.

In this immersive theater experience, audience members sit in the church hall's kiddie chairs making sock puppets with pipe cleaners.

In typical Southern style, adults are called by their title followed by their first names, like Pastor Greg who reminds everyone to “Have a blessed day.” Following the death of her husband, Miss Margery is keeping busy by preparing the puppet ministry kids, “The Christketeers,” to teach Old Testament lessons. Her mild-mannered son Jason has been preparing a song about Jesus with his seemingly ordinary puppet, Tyrone.