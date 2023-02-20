The Most Beautiful Small and Wacky Movies Playing in Dallas

Although finding smaller independent, international and foreign language films can be hard in most areas of the country, Dallas is lucky to have an exceptional arthouse film scene that embraces a wide variety of movies. While DFW is home to some of the biggest and best IMAX, XD and Dolby Cinema screens reserved for upcoming blockbusters like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, it also hosts many arthouse theaters dedicated to releasing more obscure titles that are available only in select markets elsewhere in the nation.
With an active scene that promotes up-and-coming and diverse artists, Dallas has an audience for films that aren’t superhero movies, sequels, remakes or about a talking animal. It’s more important than ever to seek out smaller films; the box office has yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent theater shutdowns, and audiences are so comfortable with streaming services that they rarely attend the theater anymore.
Looking to check out a smaller title in the DFW area? Here are our picks for some of the best indies you’ll want to check out.
Marlowe
In Select Theaters Now
The story: In this new adaptation of the Philip Marlowe character (famously played by Humphrey Bogart in The Big Sleep), Liam Neeson stars as an older, withered version of the infamous detective who is brought in to investigate a murder.
Why should you see it? Even though Neeson is in his 70s, he continues to churn out generic action movies every year. However, Marlowe uses him in a more introspective role that embraces wit and intelligence over the ability to beat people up. This is the type of movie Neeson should be making.
Of an Age
In Select Theaters Now
The story: In the summer of 1999, a teenager falls in love with his girlfriend’s brother, leading to an intimate relationship that lasts a lifetime.
Why should you see it? Despite few festival releases, this Australian film is an intimate study of queer relationships with breakout performances from the up-and-coming stars Alias Anton and Thom Green. If you loved the melancholy, atmospheric vibe of Moonlight or Call Me By Your Name, check out the similarly elegant Of an Age.
Sharper
In Select Theaters Now
The story: Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton star as a group of con artists, lovers and schemers who become intertwined in a murder and robbery conspiracy.
Why should you see it? Who doesn’t love a good whodunit? While Sharper is definitely a lot darker than the breezy Knives Out and Glass Onion, it has an inventive non-linear framing device that examines similar events from the perspective of multiple characters.
Close
In Select Theaters Now
The story: After the devastating death of a teenage Belgian boy, his classmate and mother grapple with the loss as they contemplate living without the person they love most.
Why should you see it? Close is among the nominees for this year’s Academy Award for Best International Film, and while All Quiet on the Western Front is almost certain to win, this one is equally worthy of the victory. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking study of how children and adults process grief in different ways.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (re-release)
In Select Theaters Now
The story: In Qing Dynasty China, an honorable warrior and his lover search for a legendary blade that’s been stolen by a fearsome thief in this epic wuxia adventure.
Why should you see it? Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was released in 2000 and became the highest-grossing international film in the U.S. It also received multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The re-release allows action movie buffs (and anyone who loves gorgeous scenery in nature) to revisit the film in its restored version.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
In Select Theaters Now
The story: Yeah, you've probably heard of this one. Michelle Yeoh stars as a stressed-out mother who enters a multiverse where she must fight to save her family.
Why should you see it? OK, this one was first released in March 2022, but it’s getting another theatrical rn in the midst of its groundbreaking 11 Academy Award nominations (the most of any film this year). It’s surprisingly touching, exciting, hilarious and devastating, and considering its a frontrunner to win Best Picture, you’ll want to check it out in theaters before you lose your chance.
Living
In Select Theaters Now
The story: In this remake of the Japanese classic Ikiru, Bill Nighy stars as an older merchant in 1950s England who seeks to pursue his passions after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Why should you see it? While this sounds like the most depressing movie ever, it’s surprisingly uplifting to see an older person accept his fate and act out of compassion as he enjoys his final days. It’s a showcase for Bill Nighy of Love, Actually fame, a film that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
One Fine Morning
In Select Theaters Now
The story: Spectre and No Time To Die actress Lea Seydoux stars in this French film about a translator who seeks to care for her ailing father and finds new love.
Why should you see it? This is a highly enjoyable, introspective romantic dramedy that easily holds up for an international audience. Even though Valentine’s Day has passed, this is a perfect date movie.
To Leslie
In Select Theaters Now
The story: In a performance that earned her a surprise Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, Andrea Riseborough stars as a Texas woman who wins the lottery, loses it all to alcoholism and gambling, and then steadily tries to rebuild her life and reconnect with her son.
Why should you see it? To Leslie made headlines when Riseborough's performance surprisingly snuck into the Oscar lineup after being relatively under the radar. You’ll know why as soon as you see it; Riseborough shows in intimate detail the difficult road to recovery for addicts in a drama that’s both heartbreakingly realistic and surprisingly uplifting. It’s a future Texas classic in the making.
Women Talking
In Select Theaters Now
The story: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand and an outstanding cast of young performers star as a group of Mennonite women in an isolated community who conduct a seminar when they realize they’ve all been assaulted by the same man.
Why should you see it? Women Talking has earned praise for months now, and after its Best Picture nomination it's finally making its way to the DFW area. This is hardly an uplifting watch, but it's a powerful and necessary examination of sexual assault that offers staggering performances from some of the best actresses working today.
Emily
Coming Soon to Select Theaters
The story: This biopic about Emily Brontë follows the famous author as a young woman discovering love as she writes the future classic Wuthering Heights.
Why should you see it? This one is just now hitting Dallas, but the early word of mouth is that Emily is a lot more sexy, scandalous and enthralling than your average historical biopic.