Fourth of July Events in Dallas That Have Nothing to Do With Fireworks

Rolling your eyes at the idea of celebrating the USA this Fourth of July? With sky-high inflation, women’s rights being stripped away and COVID ramping up again, you might find it hard to muster up a lot of patriotism. Regardless, many use Independence Day to spend time with loved ones, enjoy the blazing summer day and take off from work, and you deserve to relax amidst all these dang unprecedented times. So if the idea of filling up your gas tank and driving to see a short-lived sparkly sky isn’t appealing and you’re searching for something a little less traditional, you can join in on many other activities around Dallas for something different.
(19) Block (bock) Party at Pegasus City Brewery
July 1-5
1508 Commerce St.
Relax with a cold brewski all weekend long when you stop by this taproom’s downtown location and enjoy their special holiday offerings such as live music from a variety of bands, free sparklers on Saturday, The Butcher’s Son food truck and more. Bring along your family, break in the brewery's brand-new patio games and take advantage of their beer-to-go specials on your way home. For a detailed breakdown of what’s taking place, check out their event page.
All American Bar Crawl by Downtown Crawlers
July 2
505 N. Good Latimer Expressway
Get a red, white and blue buzz going on Saturday when you attend this Deep Ellum event. Individual tickets start at $25 and for groups of four or more, tickets are $20. Admission includes five free welcome shots at participating bars, drink specials, a best-dressed photo contest and more. The check-in location will be at The Backyard and bar crawlers will make stops at Electric Shuffle, Off the Cuff and Bottled Blonde.
Family Fun Independence Day Weekend at The Dallas Arboretum
July 2-4
8525 Garland Road
If your community pool is looking a little crowded and rowdy this Fourth of July, but you’re craving an outdoor escape with your crew, a trip to the botanical gardens is the perfect solution. All ticket buyers will have something to enjoy with $2 hot dogs and root beer floats from the Terrace Café all weekend and special pop-ups from Hidden Hangar Winery, band Buttermilk Junction and the Singing Zoologists. Your ticket also includes fun for your young ones with a petting zoo, face painting and a little red flower truck to check out. To find out more about this event, head to the Arboretum's website.
Premier Racing 4th of July Ride
July 3
3850 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 1170
Warning: this bike ride is not for the weary. Those looking for a cycling opportunity are invited to a steady tempo 41-mile route starting at Preston Hollow Bicycles at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Although it will be too early to hear any fireworks, you might feel them internally if you try some of their sprints for an extra blood-pumping moment — but don’t worry, you can recover by attending an optional post-ride lunch. For more information, here is the event page.
Red, White and Boots Party at Cowboys Red River
July 3
10310 Technology Blvd. W.
Just moved to Texas? Never been country dancing? Now is your chance to try it out when you visit this popular northwest Dallas honky-tonk. Free dance lessons for newbies start at 7:15 p.m. — cowboy boots and Western hats not required — and ages 21 and up get in for free if you arrive before 10 p.m. For more information about this boot scootin’ event, check out their Facebook page.
USHAYYY! Independence Day Dance Party at The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall
July 3
3912 Cedar Springs Road
It’s not a coincidence that Beyonce dropped an upbeat bop right before the holiday weekend, so get inspired and make your way to this Oak Lawn club for a night of twerking, two-stepping and more. During this epic Sunday Funday, DJ Level will spin dance mixes and have you feeling fireworks in your soul from 6 p.m. through 2 a.m with no cover charge at the door.
Dallas Winds | Star Spangled Spectacular
July 4
2301 Flora St.
If you aren’t into outdoor activities and prefer a cool air-conditioned climate, an afternoon with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is calling your name. Tickets to see this extraordinary civilian wind band in person start at $23, or if you’d rather tune in from the comfort of your own home, you can find virtual passes at $25 per household. To view the concert program and musician details at dallaswinds.org.