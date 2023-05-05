 The Best Mother's Day Events in Dallas | Dallas Observer
From Goat Yoga to Galas, the 10 Best Mother’s Day Events in DFW

May 5, 2023 9:49AM

Show your mom she's a special flower by taking her to the Arboretum.
Mark your calendars and don’t forget: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. That’s in less than two weeks — just around the corner. Every mother is different, but they're all pretty great, so we have faith that you'll do your best to honor the saint who raised you.

There is no template to creating the perfect day for your mom but, luckily, Dallas organizations, restaurants, and bars are hosting a wide range of events, so you can gift your mother the best Mother’s Day experience. You can also use this opportunity to support local businesses while you’re at it.


Mother’s Day with the Real Housewives of New York at the House of Blues

7 p.m. Thursday, May 11
2200 N. Lamar St.
It's "Turtle Time"! Get ready for Mother’s Day with Bravo TV’s Countess Luann, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer at the House of Blues, and enjoy an interview by Dave Quinn, the author of Not All Diamonds and Rosé. Superfans can also attend a pre-show meet and greet with the purchase of VIP tickets. The event is 18+ and tickets start at $57.50.


Mother of all Fashion Show

6 p.m. Saturday, May 13
3606 S. Westmoreland Road
Attendees at Mother of all Fashion Show can indulge in dinner, live music, art, dancing and, of course, fashion this Mother’s Day. This fashion show will highlight the artistry of local fashion icon Robert Lee Percy. General admissions tickets are $50, including dinner, dancing, entertainment, the fashion show, a swag bag and photos. The I Love My Mama package, at $300, includes two admissions, special photos, shoutouts, Polaroid photos and a raffle ticket. Proceeds support Daughters Across the Diaspora.


Legacy Hall MOTHER! Drag Brunch

Noon, Saturday, May 13
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Treat your mom to the glamour, humor and excitement of drag brunch this Mother’s Day. Legacy Hall is hosting an all-star cast of queens for its Mother’s Day drag brunch, where attendees can treat themselves to cocktails and brunch items with the show. The event is 21+ with table purchases, including reserved seating and a hall pass, for $60 per person.


Mother’s Day Goat Yoga @ The Stix

10 a.m. Sunday, May 14
301 Eldorado Parkway, No. 100, McKinney
You’ve probably seen it on Instagram or heard about it online: Goga, or goat yoga. Now, you can try it yourself at The Stix Icehouse this Mother’s Day. The program is fun for the whole family, welcoming participants ages 5 and older as long as they are with a guardian. Tickets for kids ages 5–12 are $20 and for adults, $32.
Yoga with goats: It sure beats getting mom another necklace.
Hannah Ridings


Painting With a Twist Bright Bouquet

2 p.m. Sunday, May 14
5202 W. Lovers Lane
Put your painting skills to the test at Painting With a Twist’s Mother’s Day bright bouquet painting class. Participants can add a DIY candle to their docket before the bright bouquet painting portion if they desire. Guests age 21 and over can bring their own beverages of choice as well. Tickets are $42 per person.


TransVive’s Community Connection & The Annual Gulf Coast Mother’s Day Ball

3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
1125 E. Berry St., Fort Worth
TransVive provides free gender-affirming care and emotional support along with other wellness services to trans people. The nonprofit's Community Connection Fair will display resources to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and fight socioeconomic and health disparities. The annual ball takes place after the fair; this year’s theme is “Inclusive Motherhood.” Admission to this event is free.


The Art of French Macarons – Mother’s Day at My French Recipe

11 a.m. Sunday, May 14
3033 W. Parker Road, No. 203
Learn how to create French macarons with a My French Recipe cooking class. Attendees will learn how to make a ganache, macarons and French meringue, plus how to use a pastry bag and how to pipe macarons. Also, you and your partner will leave with a tasty box of your own macarons after the two-hour class. The price for two people in this intimate class setting is $169.


A Mother’s Day Gala at Moody Performance Hall

3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
2520 Flora St.
Celebrate your mother with the grandeur of a gala this year. Following the tradition of European orchestras, the gala will feature waltzes, marches and love songs with music provided by The Metropolitan Winds. Tickets range from $15 to $25 for this all-ages event.
The Rustic will host a pop-up market.
Jessica Sepkowitz

Mother’s Day Market at the Arboretum

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
8525 Garland Road

Why get a dozen roses for your Mom when you can give her a whole Arboretum? At least for the day. Before the weather gets unbearably hot and humid, celebrate your mom with at the Arboretum’s Mother’s Day Market. With local artisans and homemade treats, the event is a sure way to make your mom feel loved. General admission starts at $12.


Mother’s Day Pop-Up Market at The Rustic

10 a.m. Sunday, May 14
3656 Howell St.

This Mother's Day, shop for home goods, art, vintage items and more from local vendors, including Western Soul Hat Co., Art Dump Photos, Petals & Prosecco and Cilla Candle Co., among many others. With live music, a Jam and Toast Brunch and plenty of mimosas to go around, you’ll create a Mother’s Day to remember. Admission to this event is free.

For more food-centric events, see our food section's picks for Mother's Day brunch and dinner events.
