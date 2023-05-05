From Goat Yoga to Galas, the 10 Best Mother’s Day Events in DFW

There is no template to creating the perfect day for your mom but, luckily, Dallas organizations, restaurants, and bars are hosting a wide range of events, so you can gift your mother the best Mother’s Day experience. You can also use this opportunity to support local businesses while you’re at it.
7 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Mother’s Day with the Real Housewives of New York at the House of Blues
2200 N. Lamar St.
It's "Turtle Time"! Get ready for Mother’s Day with Bravo TV’s Countess Luann, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer at the House of Blues, and enjoy an interview by Dave Quinn, the author of Not All Diamonds and Rosé. Superfans can also attend a pre-show meet and greet with the purchase of VIP tickets. The event is 18+ and tickets start at $57.50.
6 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Mother of all Fashion Show
3606 S. Westmoreland Road
Attendees at Mother of all Fashion Show can indulge in dinner, live music, art, dancing and, of course, fashion this Mother’s Day. This fashion show will highlight the artistry of local fashion icon Robert Lee Percy. General admissions tickets are $50, including dinner, dancing, entertainment, the fashion show, a swag bag and photos. The I Love My Mama package, at $300, includes two admissions, special photos, shoutouts, Polaroid photos and a raffle ticket. Proceeds support Daughters Across the Diaspora.
Noon, Saturday, May 13
Legacy Hall MOTHER! Drag Brunch
7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Treat your mom to the glamour, humor and excitement of drag brunch this Mother’s Day. Legacy Hall is hosting an all-star cast of queens for its Mother’s Day drag brunch, where attendees can treat themselves to cocktails and brunch items with the show. The event is 21+ with table purchases, including reserved seating and a hall pass, for $60 per person.
10 a.m. Sunday, May 14
Mother’s Day Goat Yoga @ The Stix
301 Eldorado Parkway, No. 100, McKinney
You’ve probably seen it on Instagram or heard about it online: Goga, or goat yoga. Now, you can try it yourself at The Stix Icehouse this Mother’s Day. The program is fun for the whole family, welcoming participants ages 5 and older as long as they are with a guardian. Tickets for kids ages 5–12 are $20 and for adults, $32.
2 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Painting With a Twist Bright Bouquet
5202 W. Lovers Lane
Put your painting skills to the test at Painting With a Twist’s Mother’s Day bright bouquet painting class. Participants can add a DIY candle to their docket before the bright bouquet painting portion if they desire. Guests age 21 and over can bring their own beverages of choice as well. Tickets are $42 per person.
3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
TransVive’s Community Connection & The Annual Gulf Coast Mother’s Day Ball
1125 E. Berry St., Fort Worth
TransVive provides free gender-affirming care and emotional support along with other wellness services to trans people. The nonprofit's Community Connection Fair will display resources to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and fight socioeconomic and health disparities. The annual ball takes place after the fair; this year’s theme is “Inclusive Motherhood.” Admission to this event is free.
11 a.m. Sunday, May 14
The Art of French Macarons – Mother’s Day at My French Recipe
3033 W. Parker Road, No. 203
Learn how to create French macarons with a My French Recipe cooking class. Attendees will learn how to make a ganache, macarons and French meringue, plus how to use a pastry bag and how to pipe macarons. Also, you and your partner will leave with a tasty box of your own macarons after the two-hour class. The price for two people in this intimate class setting is $169.
3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
A Mother’s Day Gala at Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St.
Celebrate your mother with the grandeur of a gala this year. Following the tradition of European orchestras, the gala will feature waltzes, marches and love songs with music provided by The Metropolitan Winds. Tickets range from $15 to $25 for this all-ages event.
Mother’s Day Market at the Arboretum11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14
8525 Garland Road
Why get a dozen roses for your Mom when you can give her a whole Arboretum? At least for the day. Before the weather gets unbearably hot and humid, celebrate your mom with at the Arboretum’s Mother’s Day Market. With local artisans and homemade treats, the event is a sure way to make your mom feel loved. General admission starts at $12.
10 a.m. Sunday, May 14
Mother’s Day Pop-Up Market at The Rustic
3656 Howell St.
This Mother's Day, shop for home goods, art, vintage items and more from local vendors, including Western Soul Hat Co., Art Dump Photos, Petals & Prosecco and Cilla Candle Co., among many others. With live music, a Jam and Toast Brunch and plenty of mimosas to go around, you’ll create a Mother’s Day to remember. Admission to this event is free.
For more food-centric events, see our food section's picks for Mother's Day brunch and dinner events.