A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Best Pools in DFW

The Lorenzo Hotel
1011 S. Akard St., Dallas
The Relativity Pool Bar, named to match its playful mural of Albert Einstein, is the best place to soak up some rays and pamper yourself with colorful drinks while enjoying artistic touches like the elaborate overhead chandelier. Although you need to be a Resort Pass holder or a hotel guest, the Lorenzo Hotel regularly hosts Sip-N-Swim events with live music and all the party vibes you’re looking for this summer. All you have to do is buy your tickets before they’re gone ($50 per person on Sunday, $60 on Saturday, or $500 for a cabana for six on Sunday, $600 on Saturday).
Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex
1334 E. Rosemeade Parkway, Carrollton
If you’re looking for summer fun with the little ones, Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex is a must with its covered splash pad, several slides (including a kiddie slide), a water playground, multiple pools and a lazy river. There are also concession stands, and you can bring coolers with you as long as you leave your knives, glass containers and alcohol at home. Admission tickets for the day vary from $5 to $10 based on residency (bring proof if you live in Carrollton). Either way, if you need to run home or want to leave to grab some lunch, you can re-enter as long as you get a stamp on your way out.
The RoughRiders Lazy River
7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco
The Choctaw Lazy River makes it possible to enjoy the experience of an outdoor sports venue without having to brave the Texas heat. It’s not often you’re able to combine sports and poolside fun, but at this Frisco spot you can float the lazy river on an inner tube and watch baseball at the same time. Even though you aren’t in the stands, you still have the chance to catch a home run ball; the lifeguards are equipped with nets for any stray baseballs that end up in the pool.
Beeman Hotel
6070 N. Central Expressway, Dallas
Even on a rainy day, you can still enjoy some pool time at the Beeman Hotel, a place that also stays comfortably heated in the winter. For your convenience, plant the family at one of the tables right by the pool and grab some grub from the on-site restaurant — no need to dry off or lure the kids out of the pool when lunchtime hunger pains strike. Grab a drink for yourself, too, because you deserve it. Pool usage is complimentary for hotel guests, but you can also use Resort Pass for access.
King Spa & Waterpark
2154 Royal Lane, Dallas
This Korean-inspired spa has everything you could want and more year-round. Whether you’re looking for a getaway with your significant other or a fun trip with the whole family, you’re in for a treat. There’s a food court, an incredible spread of pools, water jets, waterslides, a lazy river, play areas for the little ones and nine different spas and healing rooms so you can get some pool time with a side of extra relaxation — all while avoiding the sun.
The Cove Aquatic Center at Fretz
14778 Hillcrest Road, Dallas
If you’re looking for an affordable waterpark this summer, the Cove Aquatic Center is perfect. You can enjoy waterslides, a lap pool, a children’s pool, a lazy river, climbing wall, pool lifts and a concession stand. For just $6 per person, you can plan a whole day of summer fun that’ll keep everyone happy.
Jack Carter Pool
2601 W. Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano
Although this isn’t the only location that offers it, Jack Carter Pool gives individuals with sensory processing differences dedicated time to enjoy the facility before it opens to the general public. For more information, visit the Jack Carter website. You’ll also be happy to find waterslides, a lazy river, concessions, a climbing wall with deep diving, surf simulator and more.
Lee Harvey’s Dive In
1807 Gould St., Dallas
Visit the newest and coolest pool in Dallas at local joint Lee Harvey’s. No need to choose a lunch spot because there’s a tasty one conveniently located right next door. There’s also an abundance of outdoor seating and live music on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s kid-friendly until 4 p.m.
555 S. Lamar St., Dallas
A good hot tub is a rare find, and at the Omni Dallas you can indulge until you've had all the relaxation you need. The hotel gives you access to a hot tub with the Reunion Tower shining above you, and its pool and tanning chairs let you soak up the skyline from every angle imaginable. What’s even better is you can enjoy some time in the heated pool during colder months, so no need to worry when the hot tub gets busy.
Hilton Anatole
2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas
While hot tubs are few and far between, a lazy river at a hotel is an even rarer find. The Hilton Anatole's resort-style waterpark, JadeWaters, is open daily during the summer, complete with a swim-up bar, waterslides, a variety of lounging areas and a kids' area.
The Texas-Shaped Pool
901 Springbrook Drive, Plano
This Texas-shaped, saltwater pool boasts a diving board and a wading area for the little fish in your family. For just $10 (for visitors over 2 years old), you can enjoy a unique experience you'll find only in Texas. You'll also be supporting the Texas Pool Foundation and its mission to provide swim safety education across Collin and Dallas counties.
Epic Waters
2900 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
Choose from a variety of slides, a lazy river, a full-service bar with tasty snack and meal options, surf lessons, and an on-site arcade at Epic Waters. The only downside is that you won’t want to leave, but you can come back all year long since this amazing waterpark is also indoors.
1325 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas
Come prepared to soak up every minute you can at the Canvas Hotel, where you don’t have to be a guest to enjoy the luxury of this rooftop pool and bar. Grab a cocktail and meet up with friends as you enjoy cooling off in this gorgeous infinity pool.
Burger’s Lake
1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth
Combine the adventure of a lake getaway with the excitement of a waterpark. At this Fort Worth destination, you can swim in a spring-fed lake with amenities such as a huge water slide, a trapeze, two beaches and sand volleyball courts. Lifeguards are also on duty and, best of all, it's pet-friendly.