Fall Can Be Funny, Too. The Best Comedy Shows Coming to North Texas This Fall.

The weather has dropped half of one degree, announcing to all Dallas residents that fall has arrived. Luckily, those who don’t follow football can fight off some of that seasonal depression with one of the best comedy show seasons that Dallas has hosted in a long time. As always, comedy is subjective to each person’s taste, so if you really hate one of these recommendations, please leave a comment and we’ll be sure to send a letter to that comedian letting them know they don’t need to come anymore.

From arenas to comedy clubs, we have narrowed down some of the best comedy shows to see this fall. Be warned, there will be a two drink minimum required to read the entire list.

Mark Normand

Oct. 4-6

Addison Improv

4980 Belt Line Road, No. 250 (Far North Dallas)

$20-$30

Mark Normand has quietly been amassing a following with his quick one-liners and approachable demeanor. Imagine the kind of jokes your uncle would tell at Thanksgiving; now further imagine they were actually funny, and you’ll get a good idea of Normand’s style. He’s becoming a fixture on television, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and virtually any show Comedy Central produces. He’s probably even been on South Park. The Addison Improv will be a good fit for his energy, and with tickets starting at $20, it's a value deal for a name like his that’s on the rise.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour

9 p.m., Oct. 10

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St. (downtown)

$25 and up

The only thing predictable about Eric Andre is that nothing about his show will be predictable. The actor and comedian is bringing his unhinged brand of comedy to the Majestic Theatre for one night. Probably still best known for his run on Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show, the multifaceted performer was featured in this summer’s live action remake of The Lion King, on which he lent his voice to the hyena Azizi. Andre is an immensely talented performer who effortlessly pushes the comfort zone of an audience to both squirm and laugh in tandem, so buy a ticket and squirm with others.

Miranda Sings

7 p.m., Oct. 15

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St. (downtown)

$75 and up

Is the character Miranda Sings, brought to life by YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, meant for children or adults? You decide when Balinger smears on red lipstick and steps on the Majestic Theatre stage to share a revue of songs only the way Miranda can. (That is to say: poorly.) The fan base always come out strong for Ballinger's oddball creation, thanks to the Miranda Sings YouTube channel and two seasons of Haters Back Off on Netflix, so even though the show is on a Tuesday, expect these tickets to not last long.

Cristela Alonzo

7 p.m., Oct. 18

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

$30 and up

Hometown hero Cristela Alonzo is returning for one night to make the audience in the Granada Theater laugh. Honest, charming and, of course, hilarious, Alonzo has become one of the top comedy stars in the last decade. Work on ABC sitcom Cristela and her voice talents on Cars 3 have made her a household name, but where Alonzo still shines the brightest is in stand-up comedy. Her stop in Dallas is part of her My Affordable Care Act tour, in which she will also be promoting her new book Music to My Years.

Nate Bargatze

7 and 10 p.m., Oct. 25

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St. (downtown)

$35 and up

Quiet, low key and an absolute killer onstage, Nate Bargatze is doing two shows at the Majestic near the end of October. Bargatze is one of those rare comics who can isolate the funny in absolutely everything we see as normal and unexciting. He's a storyteller with traces of comedy legend Bob Newhart in his performer DNA, setting a pace that would otherwise appear slow if it didn’t yield so many hard, genuine laughs from the audience. Go check out his latest Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, to get a taste of his unique style. You’ll be glad you did.

Dane Cook

7 p.m., Oct. 26

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

$75 and up

Those who remember Myspace fondly can look back on a time when Dane Cook was king of all things comedy. While he may not be selling out arenas anymore, the fast-paced delivery and puffed-out-chest bravado of Cook are still present in an act loved by fans who never abandoned him. There’s also an appeal present in his shows to see what the voice of the dial-up generation has to say about our current state, as Cook's social observations were one of his calling cards to crowds of Smirnoff Ice-holding college kids. Cook was always an artist who possessed raw talent as a storyteller, and — now armed with an older viewpoint and acute self-awareness —this could very well be an excellent night of stand-up.

Bill Bellamy

Nov. 1-3

Arlington Improv

309 Curtis Mathes Way, No. 147, Arlington

$25.00 and up

If the television set was your de facto babysitter in the '90s, you’ll remember Bill Bellamy as a recurring smiling face. Bellamy was launched into the public eye thanks to HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and as one of the first VJs on MTV. (Ask your parents.) You might not see the actor and comedian on your screen as much now, but he’s consistently kept his stage act sharp touring around the country.

Tim Dillon

8:30 p.m., Nov. 14-16

Hyena’s Fort Worth

425 Commerce St., Fort Worth

$15 and up

It’s very likely that you don’t know the name Tim Dillon. Change that now, and be one of the people who said you knew him before he became famous. The New York-based comedian is one of the most white-hot talents in stand-up right now with his ability to provide a fresh take on even the most tired comedy tropes that comics refuse to let die. He’s appeared on Netflix as part of the The Comedy Lineup and you can listen to him weekly on his podcast Tim Dillon Is Going to Hell. If this list had to be whittled down to one comic to see this fall, Dillon would be the prime selection without a second of hesitation. Rolling Stone named him as one of the “Ten Comics You Need to Know,” and you really do.

Joe Rogan

8 p.m., Nov. 15

American Airlines Center

2500 Victory Ave., Dallas

$65 and up

It would have been crazy not that long ago to think that Joe Rogan would, very likely, sell out the American Airlines Center if he decided to do a show there. The NewsRadio and BattleBots alum got into the podcasting space before anyone even knew to call it a podcast, and now Rogan has one of the largest internet presences in the world, with his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has millions of weekly listeners. Sometimes decisive, but always provocative, Rogan is sure to spark as much debate as laughs throughout AAC in November.