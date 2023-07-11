The 14 Frenchest Ways To Celebrate Bastille Day in Dallas

In France, Bastille Day is known simply as le 14 juillet, July 14, or la Fête nationale, National Day, commemorating the storming of the Bastille, a political prison and armory in Paris. On July 14, 1790, French Revolutionaries celebrated the one-year anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, which became a symbol of the power of the French Revolution, eventually leading to the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of the republic that would pave the way to the France we know today.
Bastille Day is celebrated all over the world, and as the French population grows in Dallas, so do the opportunities to celebrate, appreciate and learn something new. Here is a list of 14 things to do to celebrate July 14, whether they're related to Bastille Day or just the most French things to do in Dallas. Vive la France en Dallas.
Learn French at Alliance Française
15150 Preston Road
Whether you're an absolute beginner or a well-seasoned French speaker, Alliance Française offers language learning opportunities at all levels. Adults can enroll in beginner to advanced group courses that meet twice a week for four-week sessions, mornings or evenings; the youth program includes classes for ages 2 and up. In addition, every Thursday at noon, the Alliance holds hour-long “Brown Bag Lunches” online to help improve conversational French for intermediate and advanced speakers. Alliance Française has been a pillar in the Dallas French community for over 40 years, offering many free events throughout the year. Group classes are $75–$260, year-round, with varying start times and dates.
Online Brown Bag Lunches are at noon on Thursdays, $5 or free for members. Visit the website for more information.
Find a trés French read at Deep Vellum BooksOpen daily, noon – 6 p.m.
3000 Commerce St.
Fortunately, you don’t have to be able to read French to experience French authors. Deep Vellum, a nonprofit publishing house in Deep Ellum, has an eclectic range of literature curated in-house and also specializes in publishing books translated to English from other languages. Take your mind on a journey with Sphinx by French author Anne Garétta, described on the bookstore's site as a “landmark literary event: the first novel by a female member of the Oulipo … a sexy genderless love story,” or perhaps a “hilarious debut from acclaimed French writer Brice Matthieussent” in Revenge of the Translator. No matter what your style tends to be, the literature-loving staff at Deep Vellum are sure to find the book for you.
Read a French book on the patio of a boulangerieOpen daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 3219 Knox St., No. 130
Open daily, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 308 N. Bishop Ave.
Open daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1921 Greenville Ave.
Open daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 3218 Oak Lawn Ave.
Boulangerie (boo-laan-zhr-ee) means bakery, and the concept works in just about any language. Once you have your new French book from Deep Vellum, order une baguette et café au lait, and start reading on the patio of Village Baking Co. Boulangerie. Freshly made offerings include traditional croissants, pain au chocolat, fruit croissant, spinach feta croissant, kouign amann (butter cake), brioche, quiche with an assortment of vegetable and meat options, Canelé de Bourdeaux (rum flavored pastry), sweet breads, tartes and tartlets, eclairs, scones, baguette, sourdough boule, lemon rosemary bread, cakes, cookies and other favorites. There are four Dallas locations, and the food is delicious. What more do you need to know?
Afternoon Tea in the French Room at The Adolphus
Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
1321 Commerce St.
The historic Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas is a sight to behold, from the building's stonework façade to its intricately tiled floors, dark wood banisters and staircases, and exquisite furniture tucked into every corner. The Afternoon Tea held in the French Room under a gilded ceiling and crystal chandelier is a multi-course event that includes savory finger foods, scones with house-made preserves and cream, tea cakes and pastries, beautiful teas from around the world and a complimentary glass of bubbly. It's truly an experience to remember and, fortunately, available year-round, for $35 per child and $75 per adult. Find more information at adolphus.com/restaurants-bars/tea-at-the-adolphus.
Apéro in France is similar to happy hour, a time when friends and family gather together for light snacks and apéritifs or alcoholic beverages to get the appetite going before a meal. Lounge Here’s bartender Trey Simpson put together a few Parisian cocktails to try at home.
Make your own apéritifs for apéro
The French 75, a classic French cocktail requires: 2 oz. of gin, 1 oz. of lemon juice, ¾ oz. simple syrup and Champagne. Shake and serve all ingredients in a flute or coupe and top it with Champagne. A tip from the bartender, “You can use whatever spirit you want and it will be delicious — my personal favorite is when it’s made with bourbon.”
The “1789” was invented in Paris as a nod to the year the Bastille was stormed. It's a simple cocktail with three specialized ingredients: ½ oz of Bonal Quina Gentiene-Quina (a French apéritif wine that uses herbs from the Chartreuse mountains), ½ oz Lillet Blanc (a much lighter French apéritif made south of Boudreaux) and 1½ oz whiskey. Stir over ice, serve in a chilled coupe and garnish with an orange peel.
Merci beaucoup, Trey.
Explore the French Bazaar at Marcel MarketMonday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
250 N. Bishop Ave.
Marcel Market deals in exclusive French goods and brands imported to the U.S.: beautiful handbags made from 100% recycled leather, high-end candles with olfactory blends that will send you straight to the southern part of France from which they were poured, off-beat newbies, Maison Matine's delightfully aesthetic bottles of perfume and a fine array of French coffee, chocolate and candies. Other delicacies include tuna rillettes with creamy cheese, Les Mouettes d’Arvor’s sardines with olive oil and lemon, a variety of sauces and citrus jams, and Herbs de Provence sea salt. Oui oui!
Tuesday, July 11, 5–8:30 p.m.
Jazz at the Bastille Dinner at Mercat Bistro
2501 N. Harwood St.
What better way to enjoy a dinner at Mercat Bistro than with a touch of jazz? Mercat is offering its three-course Bastille Day menu July 10–14, but only one night will offer the musical stylings of Mike Luzecky (upright bass), Alcedrick Todd (trumpet) and Christian Levens (drums). What’s on the menu? French favorites, spinach and caramelized onion tart, coq au vin, bouillabaisse and chocolate crêpes. The cost is $48–$78 per person; reserve your spot for Mercat Bistro in the stylish Harwood District downtown.
Open 7 days a week
Window shop at L'occitane en Provence
Various locations
High-quality ingredients and products are ubiquitous in France, and although shopping at L'occitane en Provence can be an expensive endeavor, there are a few ways to come out smelling like a million francs for free: a touch of fine French lotion after testing out hand soaps that will leave you wet, a sampling of Immortelle Divine eye cream or a quick spray of Eau des Baux Eau des Toilette. Très bon! For those intending to buy, there are products at every price point. Use the code BASTILLE to get a free hand cream with an $80 purchase on the website.
Make your own macarons with My French RecipeVarious locations
The thought of baking macarons, crêpes or madeleines can seem daunting, or perhaps you just need a redo on a sourdough starter. My French Recipe makes it easy by providing premade baking mixes with perfectly measured, high-quality ingredients to bring the joy of French baking into your home. Isabel Mota, founder of My French Recipe, moved from Paris to Dallas in 2017. She described her mission clearly on her website: “I want everybody to be able to create this satisfying feeling of making a delicious cake and share it with loved ones.” My French Recipe offers these premixed goods online and also at select locations of Whole Foods and World Market. It also offers baking classes for corporate events, private groups and individuals at several DFW locations. Visit myfrenchrecipe.com for more information.
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Browse 18th- and 19th-century French antiques at Le Louvre Dallas Showroom
1400 Slocum St.
The Design District of Dallas is a community of shops with chandeliers, showrooms, art and furniture of every kind. Nestled along the rows of showrooms and warehouses is one of the only antique stores in DFW that specializes solely in French antiques. Simply looking at the beauty contained within Le Louvre Dallas is as good as going to any art museum. There's an incredible amount of history, with all pieces hand-selected by the staff. The website is updated daily, but the 10,000-square-foot warehouse, specializing in 18th- and 19th-century French antiques, is absolutely worth a trip.
Friday, July 14, 5–7 p.m.
La Fête de la Bastille at The Kimbell Art Museum
3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth
The Kimbell Art Museum includes quite a collection of famous French painters from the landscapes of Claude Monet to the work of Louise Vegée Le Brun, the famed portraitist of Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France. The evening event as described on its website will give attendees an opportunity to “experience the Kimbell after hours, learn about French art from expert docents and participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the permanent collection.” Food and drinks will be available for purchase but the event is free with RSVP at fwsistercities.org/event/la-fete-de-la-bastille/
Bastille on Bishop FestivalFriday, July 14, 5–10 p.m.
400 N. Bishop Ave.
Bastille on Bishop, an event curated by Go Oak Cliff, has been going strong for over a decade, and its website has a slew of information on the historical significance of the event’s Oak Cliff location, linking it to the French colony that settled south of the Trinity River almost 200 years ago. From the website, “Roaming this Oak Cliff festival is free. Your only expense is what you eat, drink, or buy when shopping in Bishop Arts, or in the pop-up markets … the perfect occasion to don your best beret and join your friends for a little wine and dancing in the streets.” Early Bird tickets, $25, include a commemorative glass and three drink tokens. Dress up and enjoy.
Oh Là Là Bastille Day Celebration at the Sweet Tooth HotelFriday, July 14, 7–10 p.m.
1511 Elm St., No. 100
The art space Sweet Tooth Hotel is known for providing interactive eye-candy art displays that satiate the whimsical desire of those longing to enter into a dreamlike state of wonderment. This Bastille Day party provides all of that and more. General admission ticket holders ($20–$35) can experience “French elegance, art and music that will transport you straight to the streets of Paris.” Tickets give you access to the entire exhibition, a French-inspired charcuterie spread and a complimentary glass of bubbly to experience true joie de vivre.
Dallas International School’s French National Day CelebrationSaturday, July 15, 9 a.m. – noon
6039 Churchill Way
Closing out our list is none other than the Bastille Day Event at the Dallas International School, organized by The General Consulate of France and The French American Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event ($15 for ages 12 and older, and free for kids under) that is both educational and focused on sports in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. After games run by local sports associations, the website says visitors can “enjoy authentic French delicacies and sip on a glass of chill wine at ‘la buvette’ (the bar).” The national anthems of France and the U.S. will be sung to bring in a “musical atmosphere for the rest of the celebration.”