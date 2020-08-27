 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Norm Hitzges (left) with Helio Castraneves.
Norm Hitzges (left) with Helio Castraneves.
Sarah Crabill/Getty

The Ticket Host Norm Hitzges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Eva Raggio | August 27, 2020 | 2:39pm
AA

Longtime sports radio talk show host Norm Hitzges announced Thursday that he’s being treated for bladder cancer.

Hitzges, 76, made the announcement on his show Norm and D Invasion, which he co-hosts with Donovan Lewis on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

Bladder cancer is a rare form of the disease and affects fewer than 200,000 people a year. The Texas Radio Hall of Famer said he will continue working while undergoing treatment. Hitzges has kept sports fans up to date every morning for 20 years since he took over the radio’s morning slot after host Chris Arnold’s departure.

Related Stories

Hitzges received an outpouring of support on social media. Radio host Craig Miller tweeted: “My best to Norm as he battles cancer. Hard to express just how much everyone at the Ticket cares for Norm, and how we are all with him in this fight. And, I'd like to apologize to him for prank calling his radio show when I was in high school. Love you, Norm!"

Fellow Ticket veteran host, Mike Rhyner — who retired earlier this year — also sent out well wishes to Hitzges.

"Knocked a bit sideways today by the news that Norm is fighting cancer...I've known Norm longer than I've known anyone else at the radio station, and not by just a little bit...i know everyone up there is standing alongside him as he deals with this and I am right there with them," Rhyner tweeted.

Hitzges is a former sports commentator for ESPN and has received honors from the Dallas All Sports Association and the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s also a philanthropist whose yearly "Norm-A-Thon" broadcast raises funds for a Dallas homeless shelter. 

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

