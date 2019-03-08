Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

The North Texas Irish Festival returns with its annual family-friendly celebration of Irish and Celtic tradition and culture. Don’t be fooled by the “family-friendly” tag, however. Rest assured there will be plenty of genuine Irish whiskey and beer to enjoy all weekend long, along with dance performances, storytelling, pet rescue, culinary demonstrations, shepherding shows, genealogy research, free arts and crafts for kids, and of course, tons of shopping and Irish food. The North Texas Irish Festival starts at 6 p.m. Friday and ends 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Tickets start at $5. More info at ntif.org. Jonathan Patrick

Naked Girls Reading: Glamorama combines two of our favorite things: reading and, of course, some gorgeous Fair Park architecture. Naked Girls Reading perform on the second Friday of each month, blending sex appeal, literature and a topical theme by doing just what the name states. At this month’s installation, attendees will be treated to Courtney Crave, the Dirty Blonde, Emma D’Lemma and Catnip in varying degrees of undress telling stories about fame — all for less than the cover charge at the Clubhouse if you buy general admission tickets in advance. And, like the famed Clubhouse, it’s BYOB. Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday and the ladies part their pages at 9 at Fair Park's Margo Jones Theatre, 1121 First Ave. Tickets are $15 general admission and $25 for VIP (which includes swag along with the better seating) at ngrdallas.com and $5 more at the door. Jesse Hughey

Continue Reading

Truly great stand-up comedians are more than just great performers and speakers. They're also great writers, and comedian Jen Kirkman has a long list of writing credits on her LinkedIn page. (Actually, we're just assuming she has one since everyone in the world has one whether they've gone there or not.) Kirkman is an accomplished TV writer, author and comedian who wrote for and was one of the familiar faces on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on E! She's also written several memorable episodes of Amazon's award-winning dramedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, narrated five stories on Comedy Central's Drunk History and published two best-selling books of humorous essays. Kirkman will perform at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for preferred seating and can be purchased online at hyenascomedynightclub.com. Danny Gallagher

Houston native Roger Creager's been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago, but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky-tonk, Creager is known for his highly energetic live sets, including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. 10:30 p.m. Friday at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com, $14/$20. Diamond Rodrigue

The colorful, attention-grabbing gig poster for the two-day She-Rock event in Denton is stylized after the “She-Ra: Princess of Power” cartoon series, and the lineup boasts an equally attention-grabbing bill of all-female or female-fronted bands from Denton and Dallas (with one from Tennessee). International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, so to commemorate this year, Friends with Benefits, a Denton-based nonprofit, and Backyard on Bell celebrate with two evenings of music featuring nearly a dozen singer-songwriters, bands and performing artists to raise funds and awareness for Women Veterans of America — Denton, dedicating the proceeds to a transition home for homeless women veterans in North Texas. Friday’s bill features The Southpaw Preachers, M3CCA, Millennial Falcon, Alsace Carcione, Ursa Minor and Dallas’ viral sensation Lardi B (aka singer, rapper and parody artist Jenn Whitlock), and Saturday night’s lineup rocks out with Somogyi, The Red Death, Class Action, Thelma and the Sleaze, Pearl Earl and Sarah Jaffe. Doors open and the show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9 at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave., $15 and up at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

In taking home four Grammy Awards this month, including the prized Album of the Year honor for Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves has established herself as an unadulterated pop star. It's been a whirlwind couple of years for the East Texas native. Moving up on the Austin scene about a decade ago, Musgraves' stature rose steadily with 2012's standout track "Merry Go Round," putting her talent on notice. From there, it's been full-steam ahead. Her 2015 album Pageant Material led to frequent TV appearances, headline slots on festival tours, and a bevy of Grammy and CMA nominations. This last year has taken things to a whole other level as her sound has achieved a full-blown crossover standard that has captivated industry voters and the more general public. Recently, she again brought the music world's attention to a standstill as she honored her Texas roots with a soaring version of Selena's "Como La Flor" at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, nearly 24 years to the day of the beloved Tejano legend's final performance at the same event. 8 p.m. Friday at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out. Jeff Strowe

Saturday

Fake It 'Til You Break It is Dallas Comedy House's latest sketch show, in which Andrew Plock, Danny Neely, Emily Gee, Kate Grogan, Julia Cotton and Patrick Hennessey give audiences a fast-paced and fun program that lets audiences know we're all just one spilled coffee away from completely losing it. The show is at 8 p.m. every Saturday through March 23 at 3025 Main St. Tickets are $15 and up at dallascomedyhouse.com. Paige Skinner

Internationally know photographer Keith Carter has had a long, fruitful relationship with Dallas' Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery. The gallery hosted its first successful exhibit of his work in 1998, and he's returned there often over the past two decades. Carter is an East Texan, and he began his career photographing the region's exotic side, creating black and white images that are a mix of styles that emphasize the otherworldly that lies behind the real. Carter has a new book out, Keith Carter: Fifty Years, and will be at PDNB, 154 Glass St., No. 104, at 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday signing copies at the opening reception for his latest exhibition, which is on display through May 4. Visit pdnbgallery.com for more details or to order a copy of his book for $65. The gallery's regular hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Patrick Williams

Midlake’s Eric Pulido introduced the scene to his new project E.B. The Younger just months ago with “Used to Be,” a single off his forthcoming debut solo album To Each His Own. Now, the jack-of-all-trades is set to play a doubleheader March 9. First up to bat to see Pulido are the folks at Good Records in Dallas. The in-store performance will act as a home run celebration of the new album, which is set to be released this month. Later that night, Dallas’ The Rustic will be Pulido’s home base as KXT 91.7 presents him, Sir Women (Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child) and Frankie Leonie. The lineup is sure to knock their sets out of the park. 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday at Good Records, 1808 Greenville Ave., and The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., $30 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

You could say soul music is the secular version of gospel music. It's music that touches on the pangs and heartaches of the every man. And when you hear it, you feel good. While the golden age of soul is long gone, Dallas cover band Bastards of Soul give us the best in 1960s and '70s soul from Motown, Stax and more. The seven-piece band boasts impressive, soul-hitting vocals paired with a phenomenal horn section. 8 p.m. Saturday at Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free. Diamond Rodrigue

If you can get past the KFC bucket and creepy white mask, you can start to enjoy Buckethead's music. Otherwise known as Brian Patrick Carroll, Buckethead transcends any one genre and has reportedly released hundreds of studio albums in his 31-year career. He's considered by many critics one of the best guitar players who's ever lived, but the instrumentalist's talent doesn't stop there. Buckethead excels in bass, banjo and the keys as well. 9 p.m Saturday at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $25 and up. Diamond Rodrigue

Sunday

Beards, bikes, babes and beers are what STAG Beard Products is promising at its 2019 DFW Beard Competition. Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Strokers Dallas, 9304 Harry Hines Blvd., there will be the "grooviest" beard competition where for $10 online and $15 at the door, you can enter to win cash if your beard is good enough. Babes and bikes will also be there. Visit stagbeard.com for more information and to register. Good luck, you bearded people. Paige Skinner

Operation Kindness is the largest no-kill animal shelter in DFW, and to help raise money for its cause it will hold a Concert For Kindness at 6 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Erin Hannigan, principal oboe of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Teresa Berg, fine art photographer, will be there for an evening of music and art. A silent auction of works from Booker T. Washington students and other local artists will be offered. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds go to Operation Kindness. Visit artistsforanimalstx.com for tickets. Paige Skinner

Deafheaven and Baroness are bringing the metal noise to Canton Hall for a show on Sunday night. The bands are out touring behind recent albums. Deafheaven's Ordinary Corrupt Human Love features the single "Honeycomb," which was recently nominated for a Grammy Best Metal Performance. 8 p.m. Sunday at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $29.50-$34. Jeff Strowe