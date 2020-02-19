Woman Crush Wednesday: Performer Courtney Crave

Our crush this week is Courtney Crave, who almost single-handedly keeps Dallas cool. Crave looks like a superhero and has endless powers as a performer, event producer, aerialist and burlesque dancer. She's also a Deep Ellum fixture as a co-owner of The Nines, a sanctuary for "weird" performers. During the day, Crave keeps the peace by teaching yoga, and at night she lights on fire every space she touches. Just this past December, her suspension performance at the Dallas Observer Music Awards left a hard-to-impress audience of mostly entertainers having to pick up their jaws off the floor. See for yourself why we're so obsessed.

What non-material things do you collect?

Information. I'm constantly trying to learn more about everything I encounter.

What do you put down as “occupation” on official forms?

Yoga teacher.

What’s one vice you have no intention of getting rid of?

Smoking weed.

What project are you most excited about right now?

I produce a show called Naked Girls Reading, a live nude literary salon held every other month, that I love doing and am very proud of.

EXPAND Do you see why we're obsessed with Courtney? Jill Rasco

Who’s your woman crush in the arts/entertainment?

Gillian Anderson. She's the epitome of grace, intelligence and intrigue to me.

What are some thoughts that obsess you?

I'm pretty constantly saddened by how we fail to take care of the planet and the animals we share it with.

If your life were a movie, what would be its tag line? And what genre would it be?

"I Wasn't Paying Attention."

A surrealist, comedic observation of a life.

What's your oddest habit?

Brushing my teeth in the shower.

What's your biggest peeve on social media?

All of social media annoys me. Except for [Facebook group] This Cat is Chonky.

What moment in history do you wish you could’ve witnessed?

History so far hasn't been that great. I'm waiting to witness the first female president of the United States.

What’s one song you play when you feel like being sad?

"Wet" by These Days

What’s one thing you did with your friends as a kid that you wish adults would still do?

Tea parties!

Outside of your work, in what aspect of your life are you most stylish?

I don't consider myself a stylish person but I've been honing on a specific decorating aesthetic I refer to as "Gothic Tiki witch woman circa 1910-1930."

Tell me something that bothers you for no good reason.

Tags sticking out of clothing.

What's your favorite invention? What is yet to be invented?

Why isn't there that thing from Fifth Element that does eye makeup in a flash?

What’s something you’ve been told about yourself that made you laugh?

I'm frequently told I'm intimidating but, like a tiny spider, I'm probably more scared of you than you are of me.

What makes you feel like an old soul?

Courtney Crave is a Dallas fixture. Can Turkyilmaz

My love of old books and gin and tonic.

And what makes you think you’ll never grow up?

My love of cartoons.

What's the wildest thing you’ve seen at a party?

I couldn't answer honestly and have it be printed.

What would someone assume about your personal life if they went through your Internet search history?

They'd assume this computer was shared by a 13-year-old girl with a shopping addiction and a teenage boy who looks at a lot of naked ladies. IT'S FOR WORK.

What’s something that never ceases to amaze you?

How fast time flies.

What’s the most interesting chapter in your autobiography?

I hope it has yet to happen.

What are some things you do that make you feel like a good citizen?

I put away other people's grocery carts. Don't make someone else's job harder.

What’s the greatest thing you’ve created?

As an artist I'm constantly feeling like what I've created is never enough, but one of the performances I've felt the most proud of is my angel suspension act. I'm constantly working to create a life I love living.

Tell me one album you’d feel confident recommending to absolutely anyone.

Big Calm by Morcheeba

What’s your biggest cause?

To try to support others in building an authentic life.

What’s one thing you’ve yet to try?

I super want to go skydiving yet I'm actually terrified of heights.

Name the smallest thing that makes you happy.

When I'm at home during the day and the weather is nice and the windows are open and I can hear the church bells in the distance, remind me of growing up in Germany.

What’s one random subject that you’re so knowledgeable about that you could write a book on it?

Procrastination and self-sabotage.

What question do you love to be asked?

Are you hungry?

And what’s the answer?

Always.