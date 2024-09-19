Best Bar Stools

Bar stools can be butt-hurting situations. Metal wobbly numbers with shaky legs from one too many benders. Vice-like armrests trap you at the bar and make climbing down awkward as you try to squeeze around them. But not at Ginger's. Here are the La-Z-Boys of bar stools. A large extra-cush leather seat for your tush is super comfortable, with half arms and a padded back for a bit of reclining. Oh! And the footstool at the bottom to rest your tired dogs, instead of dangling awkwardly. It might be dangerous to be this comfortable at a bar.