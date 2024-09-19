Best Bar Stools

The husband-and-wife team of Jeff and Marissa Allen opened their first location of Cookie Society in 2018 with the goal of producing the ultimate cookie. In the beginning, there were just two varieties, chocolate chip and banana pudding. The latter has become their signature flavor, but over the intervening years, they've expanded to scores of varieties. They're baked fresh daily, so naturally they don't have all 70 varieties every day, but part of the fun is walking in and seeing what they have. There is also a cookie(s) of the month, a rotating stable of new and interesting flavor combinations such as French toast or peaches and cream. Whatever the flavor, you can expect large and perfectly cooked cookies with chewy centers and slightly crispy edges. And, there's a rewards program.