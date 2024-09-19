Best Beer Selection

Dot's should be the start and finish in any conversation about sampling a pint of suds. Let's start with the famed 99 taps; sure four of them are dedicated to wine and kombucha, but that still leaves 95 options to fill your beer cravings, from a hoppy IPA to sturdy nitros and stouts and everything in between. The dog-friendly beer garden at Dot's is one of our favorite places to post up in the city, with lively music and friendly waitstaff. Don't forget to order a burger and some duck-fat cheese fries with your beer.