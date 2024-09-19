Best Chocolate

Pastry chef Katherine Clapner founded Dude, Sweet Chocolate in 2009 with a mission to bend our perceptions of what chocolate can be. Using savory and sweet flavor profiles, along with quirky names, Dude will transform skepticism into addiction. Take FDA Chocolate Salami for instance, which has nary a bit of meat but rather figs, dates, almonds and dark chocolate mixed into a chocolate marzipan and formed into a salami-like tube. Fungus Amongus Soft Toffee goes great with a bit of cheese. And if you want to know why they call it Crack in Box, then try just one bite.