Best Cocktail Bar

Bar Colette starts creating your cocktail days before you even make yourself comfortable on one of its pink velvet couches. This European-inspired cocktail lounge was an exciting addition to West Village late last year, and Ruben Rolon's (Colette's Michelin-recognized bar director) artistic mixology is on full display here. His most impressive creations involve a clarified milk punch that gives many of his cocktails a simple appearance but are packed with a full sweep of flavors from the first sip to finishing notes. His menu rotates seasonally, so there's always a reason to stop in to try a new favorite or get your hands on a second round before some drinks go archival.