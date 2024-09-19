Best Cookies

Chicken-fried steak is to Texas as Cajun food is to Louisiana, and when you find a place that does it right, you owe it to your friends and family to spread the good word. Well, friends, we are here to share the word that Jonathon's Oak Cliff and Jonathon's Forestwood knows how to do chicken-fried steak right. Not only is the portion size as large as a human head, but the steak is tender, juicy and seasoned well, and more important it is battered with a saltine cracker mixture that doesn't get soggy and fall apart the second after the peppered cream gravy is poured on top. It remains crispy and crunchy through the very last bite, which is why it rises to the top of our list.