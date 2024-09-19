Best French Bistro

Located at The Star in Frisco, La Parisienne is smartly decorated in Tiffany blue with lots of warm, natural light. It captures the atmosphere of a French café that one might find on a hidden boulevard near Sacré-Cœur or along the banks of the Seine, but sans the thinly veiled contempt often felt just because of a perceived mispronunciation of the word demitasse or something. There's brunch, lunch and dinner, along with an afternoon tea, coffee, wine, cocktails and desserts. Starters include baked brie, a cheese plate and escargot, and there are quiches and croque monsieurs along with confit de canard and boeuf bourguignon, and an above-average French onion soup full of rich broth and topped with melted Swiss and a toasted crouton.