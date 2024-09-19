Best Indian

A celebrated chef, world-renowned mixologist and passionate entrepreneur are all key factors driving the skyrocketing popularity of Sanjh, which has been referred to by many as Dallas's hottest new Indian restaurant. The high-end dining concept, which is the brainchild of serial Dallas entrepreneur Sanjay Joshi, specializes in what's branded as "creative Indian cuisine," a tagline that's upheld by menu options like smoked sweet potato chaat, goat-cheese-stuffed paneer and tangy blue cheese kulcha. Plant-based dishes like the saag anjeer kebab, a hand-pounded mix of spinach and sweet fig, pose lighter alternatives to options like the prawn mango curry or curried goat kebabs. End off with a ginormous $25 pin0x0303ata-style chocolate 'ladoo' that's broken apart at the table, while sipping Indian-inspired cocktails crafted by a world-famous mixologist. It's all served with eye-catching presentation in a moody ambiance.