Best Italian

Via Triozzi opened last year on Greenville Avenue, but for chef and owner Leigh Hutchinson, the restaurant was 17 years in the making. It's the Italian restaurant much of Dallas craves, with authentic old-world flavors presented in a casually classy and inviting space. Start with some wine from Via Triozzi's impressive list of accessible reds and whites, then sit back and let Hutchinson make you feel right at home with handcrafted pasta, seasonal vegetables and, if you're up for it, a splurge-worthy bistecca alla Fiorentina porterhouse for two that will leave you speechless with delight.