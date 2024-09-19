Best Liquor Store

Located at Mockingbird Station, Perrault is a chic specialty wine and spirits store with a focus on superior quality and consumer education. The boutique wine selection was curated by Perrault's in-house sommelier, Christina Chilcoat, and the liquor was selected by owner Fausto Vallejo. Everything on Perrault's shelves is personally tasted and approved. It also offers immersive wine classes, tasting events, private cellar management, custom gift baskets, Reidel glassware, local chocolates from Kate Weisser and CocoAndre, educational wine and spirit books, cocktail and wine accessories, and an artisan cheese and charcuterie program. Did we miss anything? Yeah, Perrault is the ultimate liquor store.