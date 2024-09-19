Best Margarita

Bodega Wine Bar is the place you go when you tell all your friends, "I know a spot". This Lakewood wine bar is unassuming from the outside, but one step inside and you're transported to an Old World wine cellar with high-quality pours to match. The staff is passionate and knowledgeable about their wines sourced from all over the world. The best way to navigate the menu is by ordering a flight first, and then from there, you can order your favorite by the glass. The cheese and charcuterie on the food menu are an obvious addition to the wine. You come for a glass but will most likely leave with a bottle.