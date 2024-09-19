Best Margarita

This sultry mezcaleria, pulqueria and tequila lounge recently made Esquire's exclusive list of Best Bars in America, the only Dallas spot on the list. Every bottle behind the bar is from Mexico (even the gin and wine), all of which, along with dishes, showcase Mexico's rich heritage. Esquire suggests a flight of sotol, but don't ignore the humble clarified margarita topped with a light frothy foam with a hint of flavor that changes seasonally. It's one of the smoothest margaritas in a city with literally thousands. Ayahuasca is located behind Xaman Cafe. There's no sign pointing the way so just walk through the cafe to the door in the back. Reservations are recommended.