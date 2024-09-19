Best Sports Bar

What is it about this Henderson Avenue modern-day brasserie that explains its brilliance with cheese? The Porch has been a standby for going on 15 years, and its cheese-based dishes regularly find themselves on our Best Of lists. Readers picked The Porch's mac and cheese as the city's best last year, and this year, we're back to sing the praises of its grilled cheese. Maybe it's the mix of the exotic and the mainstream, where cheddar and American cheese melt side by side with Gruyere and Parmesan. Maybe it's the perfectly toasted brioche containing the gooey melty goodness within. Maybe it's sitting on the patio with a comfort food classic that makes us forget our worries, if for a plate's worth of time. Or sometimes, the magic needs no explanation.