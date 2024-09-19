Best Sports Bar

Christies has been an essential sports bar in Dallas since 1991. There are more TVs than we can count, and on big game days (no matter the sport), the energy is palpable. The food is much better than expected: house-made-tortilla chips are kind of good. When the weather is nice, head up to the rooftop. No matter how busy it gets, the staff is attentive, and food and drinks arrive quickly. Each seat in the house offers a view to multiple TVs, meaning you can watch all the sports at once. A dream, really.