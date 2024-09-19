Best Steakhouse

Al Biernat's is an old-school Dallas institution and steakhouse destination. Since the Oak Lawn location opened in 1998 (there's a second location in North Dallas), Al Biernat's has developed a reputation for high-end steaks and chops, a stellar wine selection and spot-on service. While prime and wagyu steaks take center stage, don't sleep on the seafood options if something from the water is more your speed. And don't take our word for it. When the Texas Rangers won their first World Series last fall, the team headed here for a post-parade dinner celebration. If it's good enough for the world champs, it's good enough for us.