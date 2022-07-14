10 Best Concerts of the Week: Black Tie Dynasty, Brandi Carlile, Purity Ring and More

Texas music legend James McMurtry in Fort Worth. Friday will see the rescheduled show from indie-pop legends Animal Collective. Saturday afternoon, rappers looking to become legends battle it out in Downtown Dallas, and Saturday night, after over two years of ups and downs, local legend Black Tie Dynasty plays its official reunion show this weekend in Fort Worth. Living folk-rock legend Brandi Carlile also plays Saturday night in Fair Park while futurepop legend Purity Ring gets experimental in Deep Ellum. On Sunday, emo legends Coheed and Cambria and Alkaline Trio share the stage in Irving, and on Wednesday, pop rock legends Train, Blues Traveler and Jewel share the stage in Dallas. And, if you think that's it, you're wrong.



James McMurtry



Born in Fort Worth, singer-songwriter James McMurty

has been a welcome sardonic voice in country music for over 30 years now with songs such as "Levelland" and "We Can't Make It Here" standing as time-tested anthems of dissatisfaction with country life — told with wit, wisdom and wry humor. Last August, McMurtry released his 10th studio album,

, which was met with universal acclaim and heralded for its three-dimensional characters and thoroughly engaging storytelling. McMurtry writes lyrics that reward those who listen closely for the punchline, which shouldn't be difficult with the singer's crisp (albeit misanthropic) delivery. That's not to say that McMurtry is a misanthrope per se, but it's transparently clear that some people really draw the singer's ire. Central Texas singer-songwriter Jonny Burke will be providing the opening support.



Making up the date they missed in June, experimental pop band Animal Collective arrives Friday night at Granada Theater. The band

has been a dorm room favorite for over two decades. Its 2009 release,

, stands as an undeniable classic from the end of the 21st century's first decade with classics "My Girls" and "Brother Sport." The group is truly a collective, with no single member being essential to the lineup. In fact, the band's most recent album,

, is the first to feature all four members of the group since 2012's

. Hailed as the group's most cohesive album since the 2009 masterpiece,

doesn't break new ground as much as it solidifies Animal Collective's signature experimental sound as a new standard in music. Though the new album may not bring many brand new fans into the fold,

gives established Animal Collective fans exactly what they want and nothing more.