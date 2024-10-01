30 of the Best DFW Band Names

Some artists in North Texas take their band-naming ethos to the next level by picking something a little more out there, a name that will stick in your brain before you've heard even one of their song,s. These bands don’t care if their names are “inappropriate” or “weird” or “impossible to Google.” All they care about is the art. The attention doesn't hurt, either.
Allison JanneyIn this day and age, there’s nothing braver than being virtually un-Googleable. A search for “Allison Janney” will obviously pull up the award-winning actress. You’ll have to specify to Google that you mean “Allison Janney Fort Worth band” before anything having to do with the screamo/powerviolence outfit pops up.
There’s nothing more badass than being an enigma and having great music to better cultivate the mystique. That is par for the course for the members of this band, as guitarist Al Rios has been in other local bands such as Special Guest and TBA (which actually stands for “Too Bad, Asshole”).