30 of the Best DFW Band Names

Allison Janney

The Atomic Tanlines

BashForTheWorld

Bedhead

Bukkake Moms

Con the Baptist

Cure for Paranoia

Deathray Davies

Denton Tarantinos

Gay Cum Daddies

The Go-Go Rillas

Homewrecker and the Bedwetters

Kaiju Queers

Lardi B

The Marked Men

Meat Loaf

Nervous Curtains

The Norah Jonestown Massacre

This name has two different puns going for it and is an adventure to read. While bands like The Brian Jonestown Massacre have similarly alluded to the Jonestown mass suicide and Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones,

quite obviously involves local artist and the Univeristy of North Texas’s favorite recruitment tool Norah Jones.

And of course, mascara. Need we say more?





Nip Slip

Penny Bored

Razorbumps

Roach Noises

Rosegarden Funeral Party

She-Dick

Thyroids

Tonya and the Hardings

Tripping Daisy

Venadryl

Velvet Love Box