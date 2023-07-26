 Dallas Has a New Music Festival, and It's Artist-Friendly | Dallas Observer
UpNext Festival Aims To Set Artists Up for Longevity

For decades, Dallas has often been regarded as a “behind-the-scenes” music city. But with UpNext Festival, which is taking place this Saturday and Sunday, the festival’s founder aims to put more artists at the forefront and set them up for long careers.
July 26, 2023
This weekend's UpNext Festival promises to be an artist-friendly event.
Dee Rushing
For decades, Dallas has often been regarded as a “behind-the-scenes” music city. While North Texas has birthed several great musicians, including Erykah Badu and Post Malone, much of the talent has come in the form of producers and songwriters such as Jah Born, Symbolyc 1, J White and many others. But with the second iteration of the UpNext Festival, taking place this Saturday and Sunday, July 29–30, at Viva's Lounge in the Design District, the festival’s founder, Terrance “Tee-C” Crowell, aims to put more artists at the forefront and set them up for long careers.

A producer by trade, Indiana native Tee-C has been working in Dallas’ music scene for several years. Having worked with artists such as singer Siobhan Linnane, as well as Meka Jackson, founder of the Creators Don’t Die venue, Tee-C wants to give Dallas artists new avenues to thrive and to maintain their momentum over the course of their careers. Though Tee-C isn’t originally from Dallas, he has accomplished a lot in the local music scene in a short time. In 2020, Tee-C launched Groove Child Records with the mission to connect artists with platforms such as stages and media outlets. Two years later, he launched the inaugural UpNext Festival at Creators Don’t Die.

“I felt like with artists — trying to do shows to help their reach their engagement, and boost their notoriety for different brands, media outlets, artists, producers, executives — to do that, sometimes you need a show that establishes a base to put out your music to the masses,” says Tee-C. “That's what the shows help with. And I felt some up-and-coming artists may not have the right manager, the right promoter or even the right booking agencies to put them in that situation. With a lot of booking agencies and promoters, it's just a money grab for them.”

Tee-C says this year’s line-up will be “more diverse,” with day one focusing more on hip-hop, rap, EDM, house music and pop. The lineup on Day 2 will hone in more on melodic hip-hop and R&B.

On the bill this year are Tay Money — of viral TikTok fame with songs like “Bussin’” and “The Assignment — as well as SSG Splurge, Lil Eaarl, MorningBuzz, S3NSI MOLLY, Gwap Gang, Freshie, OODAREDEVIL, Siobhan Linnane and VEX.

This festival is particularly special for VEX, as it marks his first big festival placement. His recent singles “Tension” and “Leave Me A Message” have garnered some rotation on stations like 97.9 The Beat. The 16-year-old rapper is currently gearing up for his debut album, 16.

“I want artists to get the star treatment that they've never gotten before. Usually you go to a show, you perform, and then you leave. Here you get interviews, meet-and-greet with the fans, and network with media and execs. This is more than just a show." – Tee-C

“This festival is unique to me because it's in my home city of Dallas, because I’m from here,” says VEX. “Also, I just like how there are so many artists and it shows so many different people's versatility and talent. I look forward to meeting these people and finding people that I could possibly collaborate with.”

Tee-C began scouting artists to add to the festival lineup last December. While many of the artists on the bill have achieved much of a following through viral moments, Tee-C also wanted to spotlight those who are still looking for a breakthrough moment, as they’ve been putting in the work for years.

He particularly researched to see how consistent the artists were in sharing music and content, and how engaged they were with their following.

“You might have somebody that only has 900 followers online,” says Tee-C. “They might have the talent and the ability, but not the outlet, or somebody to give them that push. So I take all of that into consideration.”

Tee-C was particularly inclined to host the festival at Viva's because of the “large backstage area.” Following their individual slots, the artists will have space to congregate with other artists and producers and come up with plans to work together.

Additionally, Tee-C is encouraging influencers and other content creators to attend and interact with artists, as a way for both parties to build their following in tandem.

“I want artists to get the star treatment that they've never gotten before,” says Tee-C. “Usually you go to a show, you perform, and then you leave. Here you get interviews, meet-and-greet with the fans, and network with media and execs. This is more than just a show."
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez

