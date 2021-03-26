Dallas Music News: Demi Lovato’s Tell-All Doc, Dallas Musicians Join Marvel Universe

North Texas native Demi Lovato premiered a new docuseries last week about her life and the events leading up to her heroin overdose in 2018.

The new docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premiered on YouTube this past Tuesday. The first two episodes of the series deal with the events leading up to the North Texas-born singer's near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018 and the aftermath of when she woke up in the hospital. The series will have two more episodes airing March 30 and April 6. The next episode will detail Lovato’s road to recovery and return to the stage.

Three Dallas musicians have joined forces with Marvel superhero Black Panther. As part of an ongoing partnership with the comic brand, Def Jam’s Bobby Sessions, Kaash Paige and Saint Bodhi recently contributed short stories to series The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, a 25-issue anthology written by author Ta-Nehisi Coates. The project is part of the Def Jam Forward initiative, which is a task force committed to fostering a community that values, promotes and demands respect, freedom, equal opportunity and justice for Black lives.

Earlier this week, the folks over at NTX Vinyl announced their intention to re-release The Nixons' 1992 EP Six as their next installment in the DFW Legacy Series. The six-track EP, originally released on CD only, will see its first vinyl release on July 27. Presales for the record have started, and fans who act quickly can reserve a copy of the EP that has been signed by members of the band.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Scribner’s self-titled debut is available now through State Fair Records. A mix of folk-rock and country, the album showcases the young singer’s wise-beyond-his-years insights into love, family and living life on county roads. His latest single “Family Gatherings” has gotten play recently on KXT.

Gospel star Kirk Franklin apologized to fans earlier this week when his adult son Kerrion leaked a video in which the singer can be heard berating him over the phone.

Vanessa Peters released her second single, “Modern Age,” this week from the upcoming album of the same name. With more of a rock backing than she had on the album’s first single (“Crazymaker”), Peters nostalgically laments the innocence society has seemingly lost in the technology-driven age. Fittingly, the video for the song is nothing more than lyrics displayed across a video of the song being played on a record player.

One Sunday morning sitting in church, singer-songwriter Alex Lease found inspiration in the sermon and started writing the words for the song “Your Savior.” Since that moment, Lease, whose voice and style are reminiscent of Dr. John and Tom Waits, has gone on to record the single in the studio and shoot its music video. That song is available now on all platforms, and the video will premier Easter Sunday on the singer’s YouTube page.

A new documentary is in the works about Dallas' Haas Moto Museum & Sculpture Gallery. Leaving Tracks will tell the story of the museum’s founder Bobby Haas and his struggle to create the one-of-a-kind museum. Helping to bring the story to life, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts senior Daniel Mayfield wrote and scored all the music for the documentary, playing all the instruments as well. The documentary will be available to stream on March 31.

Hip-hop DJ and rapper GSpook (born Pedro González) died Monday, March 14 at age 39. He's remembered by colleagues and friends for his humor and his legacy in Latino music and hip-hop.

Metal legend Jerry Warden from the band Warlock is running for mayor in Arlington. An opponent in the race, Jim Ross, says he plans to sue him off the ballot, saying that Warden's status a sex offender disqualifies him from running.

Arlington newcomer pop/R&B artist Westonn releases his first single “Missing You” on Friday, March 26, with a video set to premiere at 8 p.m. Inspired by the music he heard in the late '90s and early '00s, Westonn makes smooth, danceable R&B that is current while capturing the sound of his influences.

Former War Party singer Cameron Smith released his latest single “There Is a Price” over the weekend to rave reviews. A collaboration with Curtis Heath of Theater Fire, the Leonard Cohen-influenced single is Smith’s first solo output since 2019, further grounding the singer in a style that is both heartfelt and unflinchingly honest.

Amber LaFrance, president and executive publicist of CultureHype, has spent the last decade helping launch musicians’ careers in Texas and beyond, including over 30 Dallas-based female musicians. LaFrance has now launched a new platform to showcase these talents — a #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesdays) radio show on Deep Ellum Radio, airing every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Artists are encouraged to submit music via CultureHype’s website or LaFrance’s Instagram.

Upcoming Shows

Johnathan Tyler returns to The Kessler Theater stage Friday evening with special guest Sarah Guthrie.

Beginning Saturday afternoon, indie-rock band The Mammal Virus hosts Mammal Fest 2021 Benefit Concert For Families Victimized By Suicide at Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth. The event will feature 10 bands, vendors and food.

That same evening, country singer John Fullbright performs at Poor David’s Pub in the Cedars.

Across town, sweethearts of soul The Grays bring the good times to the Three Links stage.

And, down the street, Reno’s Chop Shop hosts a night of metal with Kill Everything, Necrosis, Macabre Eternal and the return of Immortal Remains after 13 years.