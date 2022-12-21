Hot 93.3 Changes Formats By Bumping Up Its Music to the Modern Era

Just when we thought Pitbull's ancient hit "Give Me Everything Tonight" couldn't be more overplayed in modern radio, the '90s pop music station Hot 93.3 FM has announced its internal clock is moving forward by one decade.
The top hits station owned by Cumulus Media, which reaches Dallas and Fort Worth, announced it will expand its music format from only the biggest hits of the 1990s to include chart toppers from the 2000s, according to the station's website. The station has also been renamed The New Hot 93.3 FM.
Hot 93.3 FM's format change is just the latest of several radio station reworkings. 97.1 FM changed from the long-running rock station The Eagle to The Freak as retired Ticket radio talker Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves to run the new free-talk format station; The Freak also brought back Ben Rogers and Jeff "Skin" Wade's Ben and Skin Show, which previously ran on The Eagle; and Pugs Moran from Pugs and Kelly fame, which aired on the defunct Live 105.3 FM station, is set to do a weekend night talk show called Mansplaining.
A few months ago, the student-run KNTU 88.1 FM at the University of North Texas in Denton announced a switch from an all-jazz format to independent music, prompting a wave of mixed responses from listeners.
And, yeah, the '90s produced some of modern pop music's greatest songs. Even cheeseball centerpieces like "I'm Too Sexy" trumped the 2011 hit "I'm Sexy And I Know It." But the early 2000s had some great music, even if the memories of artists such as Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes often drown in the persistence of LMFAO and Creed.
If you want a well-curated mix of local music, standards and classics, there's always 91.7 KXT, Deep Ellum Radio and 89.3 KNON.
Hot 93.3's station change puts it more in line with other iHeartMedia station formats such as 106.1 KISS FM and Now 102.9 FM. Cumulus also owns and operates the country stations 99.5 FM The Wolf and New Country 96.3, the fabled sports radio station The Ticket on 1310 AM and the news stations WBAP 820 AM and KLIF 570 AM.
So far, Cumulus has not changed Hot 93.3 FM's on-air hosts or management. Social media star turned radio host Mason still holds down the morning slot from 5:30 a.m to 10 a.m. since her move to Dallas from Seattle's Movin' 92.5 FM last year, and Sid Kelly handles the afternoon shift from 3 p.m.to 6 p.m.
It's all good. Just retire that Pitbull torture song before we deliberately dive into traffic.