Can't Decide Between Ed Sheeran and Dolly Parton's Pop-Up Experiences? We're Here to Help

Merch pop-ups are the latest trend in entertainment. They're not quite a gift shop, definitely not a concert, but a strange combination of the two. It's as if Disney's "Imagineers" developed a ride in which lifelike animatronic pirates threatened to make you walk the plank if you don't buy a $40 T-shirt.
Two such experiences are popping up in town around the same time. The first is for the release of pop singer Ed Sheeran's new album, Subtract. Called The Subtract Experience Pop-Up, it runs this Friday through Sunday at 2117 Commerce St. The other, for country legend Dolly Parton, is called Dolly All Access, and it runs May 9–14 at The Star (9 Cowboys Way) in Frisco during the Academy of Country Music Awards. Parton is hosting this year's awards with fellow country music legend Garth Brooks. The event will be broadcast live from The Ford Center on May 11.
Both artists are treasures and have their own fanbases with some crossovers. So it makes sense that despite the difference in genres and times, both experiences are pretty much the same. They each have interactive exhibitions so you can take photos for your Instagram like a recreation of Sheerah's Subtract album cover and Parton's SmashUp virtual greeting card experience made by American Greetings. You'll have plenty of early opportunities to buy their new albums like Sheeran's Subtract and Parton's upcoming Rock Star album featuring duets with P!nk, Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney. They both offer more merchandise than a bazar in an Arabian Nights tale.
Let's just say that you're a huge fan of Sheeran and Parton and you can afford only enough gas or one ride or bus pass to one of those events. It could happen. Have you seen what rent costs these days?
How are you going to decide which one you should put on your calendar? We've come up with a handy, dandy guide that can help you determine which pop-up you should pop in on during your off-time.